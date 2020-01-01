Professional Crypto Investing for the Everyday Investor

Professional cryptoinvesting may sound like an oxymoron to some, but it's now a reality with professionally managed crypto funds.

CAPETOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, January 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The phrase “professional investing” may conjure mental images of someone sitting down with a costly financial advisor, discussing long-term plans on their retirement portfolio.However, times are changing, and blockchain technology is enabling a completely new form of professional investing, one that’s democratized, open, and accessible to all, without expensive intermediaries or high investment minimums. Invictus Capital is a group of alternative investment specialists that manages a number of “tokenized funds”—funds you can invest in by purchasing a single token.As pioneers in this space, Invictus launched the world’s first tokenized cryptocurrency index fund, CRYPTO20 , as well as the world’s first tokenized Venture Capital fund, Hyperion . Since their founding in 2017, Invictus has managed to on-board over 15,000 investors, a notable feat in the blockchain space, as most applications are struggling to get adoption.Given the traction of these tokenized funds, they’re clearly becoming increasingly competitive with traditional investment funds. Tokenized funds, as a blockchain use-case, come with the benefits of greater transparency as well as increased operational efficiency.Practically, this means benefits like no investment minimums. And this doesn’t mean as low as $100 or even $10—you can invest with under $1. Another advantage is global investor reach. No longer does a fund need to be limited to select jurisdictions, as tokens can be sent and received anywhere in the world.A big advantage for retail and institutional investors alike is 24/7 liquidity. If you trade in markets like NASDAQ or NYSE, you’ve likely never experienced problems with liquidity. However, the game changes in alternative asset markets like crypto, where a lack of liquidity, or the inability to buy and sell when you need to, can have serious consequences.Fortunately, tokenized funds managed by Invictus enable the direct purchase and redemption of tokens, giving access to investors around the clock. “Transparency” in regards to tokenized funds means that fund holdings can be reported in real-time.More than just theory, Invictus puts this into practice. For instance, you can see their C20 (the CRYPTO20 token) contract on the public Ethereum blockchain.While we’ve mentioned some investments you’re probably used to, like crypto and venture capital, Invictus is branching out into deeply innovative fund types, such as a Margin Lending Fund, which aims to maximize interest income on USD while taking dollar-based positions on margin lending platforms to minimize drawdown risk.Further, Invictus is launching an Emerging Markets Solar (EMS) Fund, enabling anyone to become an impact investor by contributing to global clean energy production through financing solar infrastructure projects. The fund is currently open for funding via Investing Agreement.All these funds have one crucial thing in common: They’re managed by a group of experienced financial professionals. Their expertise in asset management is available to any investor by simply purchasing a token in order to receive returns from a fund.



