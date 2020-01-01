India Plastics Show 2020 Rethink Research Recycle

INDIA PLASTICS SHOW 2020 is a global congregation of plastics & polymers Industry

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIA PLASTICS SHOW 2020 is a global platform for an industry confluence to everyone who matters in the plastic industry joined by manufacturers, suppliers, innovators and customers from across the globe. The major focus of the exhibition will be on EXPLORATION, INNOVATION, EXPANSION AND CO OPERATION. The exhibition will showcase the latest technological developments in the field of plastics and polymers, offering a world of global technological know-how, consulting and joint venture opportunities. The event – INDIA PLASTICS SHOW 2020 is being held from 20th to 22nd September, 2020 at the prestigious Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The exhibition is conceived and promoted by K AND D Communication Ltd.The major exhibitor groups for the plastic industry in the exhibition will include exhibitors from the fields of Machinery: plastic processing machine, preprocessing and recycling, blow molding, packaging machines, plastic welding, quality control and testing machinery, Ancillary equipment, hot runner system, extrusion tools, offset printing and reinforced resins machines. Materials: Additives & Fillers, Master batches, Coating Compounds, Bio plastics, organic and inorganic Pigments, Synthetic fibers, foams and intermediates, fillers and adhesives, antifogging agents, polymer distributors and suppliers of CPE and PVC compounds bio plastics. Products and Packaging: Molds and dies, automotive parts, housewares/ kitchen wares, packaging products, electrical components and appliances, plastic pipes and pipe fittings, mold bases and parts. Recycling: Preprocessing and recycling machines, recycling technologies, resins, waste consultants, shredders, washing and regranulation, densifiers, agricultural plastic bag manufacturers.The exhibition is organized by K AND D COMMUNICATION LIMITED, India’s leading exhibition organizing company. With the grand venue of Helipad Exhibition Centre spread over 45 acres with 15 exhibition halls and the extensive global reach of the global participants of the plastic industry, this exhibition will bring in tons of opportunities for all those in the plastic industry. For further information, write to sales@kdclglobal.com OR Visit www.kdclglobal.com



