Singer-Songwriter Eddy Mann Releasing 'Love Strands' on Valentine's Day
Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Eddy Mann Will Be Droping His New Album, 'Love Strands,' on Valentine's Day
A Philly, native, Eddy revealed, "Love Strands is a collection of gospel-tinged songs that speak of peace and brotherly love. It's actually a blues-inspired album that's spiritually driven with a kind of rhythm-and-blues vibe."
The two-time Kindred award winner, and IMEA award winner for Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year, will be back on the road supporting the release this coming spring and summer.
The fourth single, 'All That I Am' is currently streaming, and is a free download, at eddymann.com where you can also check out the previous three singles and lyric videos.
Eddy Mann - All That I Am (Official Lyric Video)
