Singer-Songwriter Eddy Mann Releasing 'Love Strands' on Valentine's Day

The 'Love Strands' album cover.

Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Eddy Mann Will Be Droping His New Album, 'Love Strands,' on Valentine's Day

Love Strands is a collection of gospel-tinged songs that speak of peace and brotherly love.” — Eddy Mann

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning Singer-Songwriter Eddy Mann is set to release his new album, ' Love Strands ,' on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day. This will be the prolific artist's sixteenth album release to date.A Philly, native, Eddy revealed, "Love Strands is a collection of gospel-tinged songs that speak of peace and brotherly love. It's actually a blues-inspired album that's spiritually driven with a kind of rhythm-and-blues vibe."The two-time Kindred award winner, and IMEA award winner for Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year, will be back on the road supporting the release this coming spring and summer.The fourth single, ' All That I Am ' is currently streaming, and is a free download, at eddymann.com where you can also check out the previous three singles and lyric videos.

Eddy Mann - All That I Am (Official Lyric Video)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.