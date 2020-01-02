Ahlers & Ogletree in Atlanta will ring in the New Year with a massive 1,274-lot Signature Estates Auction, January 11-12

Signed mixed media work by Robert Rauschenberg (American, 1925-2008), with imagery of satellites, utensils, 3-D constructs, medallions, etc., dated “86” (est. $15,000-$30,000). Chinese Sichuan prancing horse sculpture from the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220), 45 inches tall, an element of a well-furnished aristocratic tomb (est. $10,000-$15,000). Market fresh oil on canvas by Andrew Melrose (American, 1836-1901), titled Picnic on the Hudson, a figural landscape scene, signed and inscribed verso (est. $10,000-$20,000). Large-scale gilded bronze chariot form mantel clock by Raingo Freres (French, founded 1823), a Napoleon III Le Chariot De L’Amour clock, circa 1889 (est. $10,000-$20,000). Oil on canvas English School painting by Thomas Benjamin (T.B.) Kennington (British, 1856-1916), titled After the Ball (1889), signed and dated lower right (est. $20,000-$40,000).

The two-day event has quality items in a wide array of collecting categories, online and in the gallery at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta, at 10 am EST both days.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A two-day, New Year’s Signature Estates Auction packed with 1,274 lots in a wide array of collecting categories is planned for the weekend of January 11th and 12th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and in the gallery at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta. Start times both days will be 10 am Eastern. In addition to online bidding, phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.Session 1, on Saturday, January 11tth, will be highlighted by an important collection of Chinese antiquities from the Han, Tang, and Ming Dynasties; and notable works of modern art and design by George Nakashima, Clement Meadmore, Alexander Calder, Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg , Louise Nevelson, Marc Chagall and David Nash.Also offered in Session 1 will be a large and impressive collection of signed works by Sergio Bustamante; a collection of Native American and Inuit works of art by John Nieto, Grant MacDonald, San Ildefonso pottery, Charlie Inukpuk and Kenojuak Asheva; fine handbags by Versace, Armani and Balenciaga; and wonderful decorative accessories.Star lots in Session 1 will include an untitled mixed media work by Robert Rauschenberg (American, 1925-2008), purchased at Sotheby’s in New York City more than ten years ago, with imagery of satellites, utensils, 3-D constructs, medallions and more, signed and dated “86” (est. $15,000-$30,000); and a massive Chinese Sichuan prancing horse sculpture from the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220), 45 inches tall, at one time an important element of a well-furnished aristocratic tomb (est. $10,000-$15,000).Session 2, the following day, will feature notable period antiques from Europe, Great Britain and America; signed art by Camille and H. Claude Pissarro, Allan Clark, Arnoud Wydeveld, Andrew Melrose , Willard Leroy Metcalf, Sir Edwin Landseer and others; a large collection of significant modern Lalique pieces and American Brilliant Period glass.Offered in Session 2 will be an oil on canvas painting by Andrew Melrose (American, 1836-1901), titled Picnic on the Hudson, a landscape scene with people on a picnic, cows grazing and a train going by, signed and inscribed on verso (est. $10,000-$20,000). The painting has never before been brought to market. The seller’s (Amelia Williams’s) grandmother was childhood friends with the artist and he painted the piece of Amelia’s family (surname Lurtcott), then gifted it to them circa 1880. Another expected top lot is a large-scale gilded bronze chariot form mantel clock by Raingo Freres (French, founded in 1823), a Napoleon III Le Chariot De L’Amour clock, circa 1889 (est. $10,000-$20,000).Returning to Session 1, lots to watch will include an untitled mixed media on mat board painted wood assemblage by Louise Nevelson (American, 1899-1988), signed and dated (1982) lower right and in a 31 ½ inch by 21 ½ inch frame (est. $10,000-$20,000); and a color lithograph on Arches paper by Marc Chagall (Russian/French, 1887-1985), titled Daphnis Discovers Chloe (1960), artist signed in pencil and numbered to the lower right (“35/60”) (est. $12,000-$18,000).Also sold will be a late 20th century carved wood sculpture by David Nash (English/American, b. 1945), titled Oak Wing, unsigned, 61 ½ inches tall by 96 inches wide, on a base (est. $10,000-$20,000); a large, hand-painted resin sculpture by Sergio Bustamante (Mexican, b. 1949), titled The Rain, 41 inches tall, signed and numbered (“4/150”) (est. $1,500-$3,000); and a polyester resin sculpture by Clement L. Meadmore (American/Australian, 1929-2005), titled Hunch (1974), signed, titled, dated and numbered (“21/75”) on the underside (est. $10,000-$20,000).Session 2 superstars will include an oil on canvas English School painting by Thomas Benjamin (T.B.) Kennington (British, 1856-1916), titled After the Ball (1889), a half-length portrait of a seated woman, signed and dated lower right (est. $20,000-$40,000); and a colored engraving on elephant folio paper of John James Audubon’s (American, 1785-1851) Blue Crane, or Heron, Havell Edition No. 62, Plate CCCVII, from Audubon’s Birds of America (est. $15,000-$25,000).Also offered in Session 2 will be a scarce, circa 1928 Brunswick Junior “Au-To-Bowl” in-home bowling alley by the Brunswick Balke Collender Co. (American, founded 1878), with ten maple pins, magnetized pin spotter, ball return and more (est. $10,000-$20,000); an oil on canvas painting by Willard Leroy Metcalf (American, 1858-1925), titled Landscape with Trees (1878), 9 inches by 12 inches (sight) and signed lower left (est. $10,000-$15,000); and an Italian 18th century serpentine form rococo burl walnut veneered commode or chest (est. $3,000-$4,000).Most lots have been pulled from prominent local estates and collections. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, HiBid.com and Bidsquare.com. Previews will be held at the gallery, January 6th-9th, from 10 am to 5 pm; and January 10th, from 10 am to 3 pm. An evening preview reception will also be held, on January 9th, from 6 pm-9 pm.Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business that spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com.To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the New Year’s Signature Estates Auction slated for January 11th and 12th, please visit www.AandOauctions.com . Updates are posted often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.# # # #



