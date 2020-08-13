iNeuro-2020
The International Neurodisorders and Therapy Conference welcome you to London during August 13-14, 2020LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Neurodisorders and Therapy Conference welcome you to London during August 13-14, 2020 to share your research findings, encourage the exchange of knowledge and network with a broad audience in the neuroscience sector.
i-Neuro 2020 is an annual meeting for scientists, practitioners and educators to exchange perspectives and address recent developments, trends, studies, issues and practical challenges and solutions in the broad field of neurodisorders.
i-Neuro 2020 is a leading forum to promote research into various neuro-disorders through all relevant scientific disciplines, including neuroscience, genetics, and the behavioral sciences.
The iNeuro Operating Committee welcomes abstracts on a wide range of cross-cutting subjects, including and, Functional Disorders, Neurotoxicity, Inflammation, stroke and, Mood Affective Disorders, Neuro-oncology and among others.
The conference sessions will foster discussions among the neuroscience and healthcare society while fostering new and synergistic collaborations between academic and industrial scientists.
Join us and experience the booming industry by engaging in i-Neuro 2020 and providing your career and business with new opportunities from around the world. We will be happy to host you in the town of London.
WHY i-NEURO
• Researchers, Scientist and Neuroscience experts
• Healthcare Professionals
• Neurology Associations and Societies
• Academia: Professors and Students
• Policymakers, Influencers
• Neuroscience Investors
• Business Professionals and Representatives
• Software for Health industry & management
• Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials
HIGHLIGHTS
• Recent Research and Development
• Functional Disorders and Behavioral Neurology
• Alzheimer's disease and Dementia
• Parkinson's Disease
• Brain Injury and Trauma
• Stress and Mental Health
• Mood Affective Disorders
• Developmental Disorders
• Brain Wellness and Aging
• Neuro-Oncology
• Neuropharmacology
WHY iNEURO 2020
• Sharing Knowledge with the Neurology Industry
• Explore Future Business Opportunities
• Meet and collaborate with Pioneers in the field of Neurology
• Share your Products and Services with Professionals
• Get the latest updates from experts to Keeping Up-to-date With Trends
• Increase your knowledge base & Learn about new technology
• Environment for Inspiration in Neuro Research
