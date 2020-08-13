Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,722 in the last 365 days.

iNeuro-2020

International Neurodisorders and Therapy Conference

International Neurodisorders and Therapy Conference

The International Neurodisorders and Therapy Conference welcome you to London during August 13-14, 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Neurodisorders and Therapy Conference welcome you to London during August 13-14, 2020 to share your research findings, encourage the exchange of knowledge and network with a broad audience in the neuroscience sector.

i-Neuro 2020 is an annual meeting for scientists, practitioners and educators to exchange perspectives and address recent developments, trends, studies, issues and practical challenges and solutions in the broad field of neurodisorders.

i-Neuro 2020 is a leading forum to promote research into various neuro-disorders through all relevant scientific disciplines, including neuroscience, genetics, and the behavioral sciences.
The iNeuro Operating Committee welcomes abstracts on a wide range of cross-cutting subjects, including and, Functional Disorders, Neurotoxicity, Inflammation, stroke and, Mood Affective Disorders, Neuro-oncology and among others.

The conference sessions will foster discussions among the neuroscience and healthcare society while fostering new and synergistic collaborations between academic and industrial scientists.

Join us and experience the booming industry by engaging in i-Neuro 2020 and providing your career and business with new opportunities from around the world. We will be happy to host you in the town of London.

For more information, email us at info@ineuroconference.com

To submit abstract: www.ineuroconference.com/submit-abstract

To register: www.ineuroconference.com/registration

WHY i-NEURO
• Researchers, Scientist and Neuroscience experts
• Healthcare Professionals
Neurology Associations and Societies
• Academia: Professors and Students
• Policymakers, Influencers
• Neuroscience Investors
• Business Professionals and Representatives
• Software for Health industry & management
• Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials

HIGHLIGHTS

• Recent Research and Development
• Functional Disorders and Behavioral Neurology
• Alzheimer's disease and Dementia
• Parkinson's Disease
• Brain Injury and Trauma
• Stress and Mental Health
• Mood Affective Disorders
• Developmental Disorders
• Brain Wellness and Aging
• Neuro-Oncology
• Neuropharmacology

WHY iNEURO 2020

• Sharing Knowledge with the Neurology Industry
• Explore Future Business Opportunities
• Meet and collaborate with Pioneers in the field of Neurology
• Share your Products and Services with Professionals
• Get the latest updates from experts to Keeping Up-to-date With Trends
• Increase your knowledge base & Learn about new technology
• Environment for Inspiration in Neuro Research

David Smith
http://ineuroconference.com/
+1 619-378-4793
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

iNeuro-2020

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.