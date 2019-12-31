The US State Department Must Deny Visa to Iranian Regime Foreign Minister

Iran Protests 2019 Iran Protests 2019 Iran Protests 2019

The U.S. State Department must deny visa to Javad Zarif. This would be a strong message to the people of Iran, especially those who lost their loved ones during the recent protests.” — Iranian Americans

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iranian regime foreign minister, Javad Zarif, is scheduled to attend a meeting on multilateralism in New York on January 9, 2020. This trip comes at a time where the regime is utterly rejected by the people of Iran in nationwide protests across 191 cities and towns since November 15, 2019. The disgraced Zarif represents a brutal regime responsible for killing more than 1,500 people in recent weeks. More than 12,000 people have been arrested but the protests continue even during the memorial services across Iran. Chanting “ down with the dictator ,” the people of Iran denounce the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and its president, Hassan Rouhani.Blacklisted by the US State Department, Zarif personifies a terrorist regime whose crimes against humanity is seen in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. He represents a regime with the highest record of terrorist activities and proxy wars around the world. With such abhorring record of violence and terror, his visit is an affront to the entire framework of the United Nations.The U.S. State Department must deny visa to Javad Zarif. This would be a strong message to the people of Iran, especially those who lost their loved ones during the recent protests, as well as a clear message to the Iranian regime that the world no longer tolerates its killings inside Iran and terrorism abroad.Zarif and his regime do not represent the people of Iran. Iran’s UN seat belongs to the people of Iran who stand for humanity, peace, justice and freedom.Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), www.oiac.org California Society for Democracy in Iran (CSDI), ww.californiasdi.orgIranian American Community of Northern California, www.iacnorcal.com Association of Iranian Americans in New York (AIAINY), www.aiainy.org The Iranian -American Community of Maryland, www.iac-md.org Iranian American Community of Virginia, www.iac-va.org The Iranian American Community of Florida (IAC-FL), www.iac-fl.org Iranian American Community of Texas, www.iac-tx.org he Iranian-American Community of North Texas (IACNT), www.iacnt.com he Iranian American Community of Arizona (IACAZ), www.iacaz.org Iranian American Community of Massachusetts (IAC-MA.ORG), www.iac-ma.org Iranian American Community of Wisconsin (IAC-WI), www.iac-wi.org The Iranian American Community of Tennessee (IAC-TN), www.iac-tn.org

'Iran’s Hidden Slaughter': a video investigation



