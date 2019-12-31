The US State Department Must Deny Visa to Iranian Regime Foreign Minister
The U.S. State Department must deny visa to Javad Zarif. This would be a strong message to the people of Iran and Iran protesters.
Blacklisted by the US State Department, Zarif personifies a terrorist regime whose crimes against humanity is seen in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. He represents a regime with the highest record of terrorist activities and proxy wars around the world. With such abhorring record of violence and terror, his visit is an affront to the entire framework of the United Nations.
The U.S. State Department must deny visa to Javad Zarif. This would be a strong message to the people of Iran, especially those who lost their loved ones during the recent protests, as well as a clear message to the Iranian regime that the world no longer tolerates its killings inside Iran and terrorism abroad.
Zarif and his regime do not represent the people of Iran. Iran’s UN seat belongs to the people of Iran who stand for humanity, peace, justice and freedom.
Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), www.oiac.org
California Society for Democracy in Iran (CSDI), ww.californiasdi.org
Iranian American Community of Northern California, www.iacnorcal.com
Association of Iranian Americans in New York (AIAINY), www.aiainy.org
The Iranian -American Community of Maryland, www.iac-md.org
Iranian American Community of Virginia, www.iac-va.org
The Iranian American Community of Florida (IAC-FL), www.iac-fl.org
Iranian American Community of Texas, www.iac-tx.org
he Iranian-American Community of North Texas (IACNT), www.iacnt.com
he Iranian American Community of Arizona (IACAZ), www.iacaz.org
Iranian American Community of Massachusetts (IAC-MA.ORG), www.iac-ma.org
Iranian American Community of Wisconsin (IAC-WI),www.iac-wi.org
The Iranian American Community of Tennessee (IAC-TN), www.iac-tn.org
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
202-876-8123
email us here
