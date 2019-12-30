The round-the-world expedition Meridian will pursue the global goals in African uncharted countries, Antarctica and more

Meridian Expedition Route The Meridian Expedition Logo

The round-the-world expedition Meridian will show sustainability development and environment situation in uncharted countries pursuing the global goals 2030

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January 2020 four-year round-the-world ethnographic expedition "Meridian" will start in Africa, going vertically – along the meridian via polar regions, promoting global goals, local sustainable development projects and informing about environment situation.An Meridian expedition will highlight not only activists, but specialists, scientists and students already implementing projects in the field of sustainable development in different countries (waste processing and secondary raw materials, clean water, transport infrastructure, access to medical services, economic inequality, climate change). A team of three will explore countries along the meridian (between 0° -30° and 90° -60°) through Africa, Antarctica, South, Central, North America, the Arctic and Europe – a total of 38 countries. In order to ensure a detailed, thorough and accurate account of the expedition it is necessary to spend a minimum of one month in each country. The approximate duration of the entire expedition is estimated to be 4 years.One of the outstanding features of such an itinerary is the opportunity to visit the polar regions – Antarctica and the Arctic, to highlight the activities of scientific researchers there.The work of universities, scientific communities and researchers, enterprises and projects in the field of sustainable development of different countries -the Meridian Expedition will show you that the world is actively developing and that the global processes of change are already happening everywhere, in all corners of the world, breaking the stereotypes about the division of countries into “developing "and" developed".Through contact with local populations, the Meridian Expedition intends to be an “eye-opener” for those who want to see a country's true colours. The destinations will range from capitals and large cities to increasingly rural towns to paint a complete picture. Every country has an unique image and the expedition will share them to build knowledge, dissolve stereotypes, and inspire compassion though portrayal of the development and the clever enthusiasts.The basic concepts of the expedition: a minimum use of air travel, active use of public transport; exploration of distant, non-tourist regions; refraining from politics, both local and global; creation of media materials that can be afterwards used for educational purposes in different countries.In addition to popularizing science in general, the expedition seeks to establish and deepen the dialogue between scientific communities, universities, students and teachers of different countries.The expedition will be conducted in collaboration with Danish and Canadian companies in the field of sustainable development, information and analytical support of African universities as well as support from international polar researchers.The expedition starts in January 2020 in Algeria. The first year of the expedition will be held in Africa. The intended route along the continent is Algeria, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa.Website: themeridianexpedition.com Expedition members:Mr. Vasily Ryabov - retired Russian diplomatMs. Alina Titova-Nielsen - Danish international ecologistMr. Yuri Gorlyshev – technical expert



