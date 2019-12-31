Munfarid’s VRXOne Program Sets Sail for New Destinations

Virtual Reality Education in Classroom

VRXOne experiencing network growth for Virtual Reality Education in Classroom Program.

Immersive education counters the systematic barriers that impede the application of effective education strategy in Nigeria and opens up new horizons for enabling sustained access to quality education” — Dr. Sana Farid ( CEO & Co-Founder ) Munfarid - Mulhimat - VRXOne

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRXONE: INTRODUCTION TO THE HOTTEST IMMERSIVE EDUCATION PROGRAM

VRXOne is a state-of-the-art Immersive Education Program created by Munfarid, an innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (Ai), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR). This program targets K-12, higher education, non-formal education, and even special education requirements.

The primary objective is to facilitate training, learning, and skill development across various industries. Immersive education includes the incorporation of immersive and creative technologies to impart high-quality education – that adds real value in terms of increased engagement, enhanced knowledge retention, and eventually better results.

The prospect of cutting-edge, customizable solutions tailored for specific training environments is exceptionally efficient and effective. The onset of technology has its pros and cons. While access to specialized information has increased, distractions are on the rise too. VRXOne’s Immersive Education Program helps raise the bar on classroom learning and consequently brings back lost attention to classrooms.

The bottom line is that Immersive learning presents a medium that makes learning an enjoyable process, rather than a cumbersome one. The ingenious experiences help students understand intricate concepts easily and also promote the practical industry-level applications of theoretical knowledge.



SPECIFIC INSTANCES OF THE USEFULNESS OF IMMERSIVE LEARNING

1. BRINGING LESSONS TO LIFE WITH GOOGLE EXPEDITIONS

Google set out to make the impossible possible: Assimilate all the world's information and present it on a single platform. Google Expeditions is the result. This project successfully impacted the lives of over 8 million students.

Expeditions aid teachers teach better by spiking curiosity in students about lessons that are otherwise perceived as boring.

The ambition is to leverage this groundwork that Google has laid for the future of education. The aim is to make Google Expedition accessible to millions of students by providing a comprehensive program in classrooms. And has successfully reached the dream figure of 1,000,000 VR expeditions for students in the Middle East.

“VRXOne equips learning with the scorching power of VRAR and rich in value content curated by the leading scholars.”

As VRXOne is the official Google Expeditions partner (in the regions of the Middle East, Africa, and the Sub Continent), this premium and copyrighted content that Google offers is now provided as a first-hand experience to a myriad of schools. Another fascinating feature is the ability to create virtual field trips wherein students can get transported to all kinds of new locations for learning and exploration – be it the Himalayas or the coronary artery of the human heart.

2. TARGETING SPECIAL EDUCATION NEEDS: EVERYBODY DESERVES PREMIUM EDUCATION

Students with intellectual or cognitive disabilities often struggle with communication, focus, and concentration. Fortunately, Immersive Learning is here to turn the tables around.

VR helps create safe environments for students with special needs to improve instrumental motor and intellectual skills. This is the most noteworthy capability of Immersive Learning: Make education accessible to everybody willing to learn.

“The onset of Virtual Reality (VR) means that high-quality education is no longer a luxury that students with special needs can only crave after.”

All in all, VR helps special students to focus on individual abilities, strengths, and learning preferences that would be otherwise be hindered in the case of conventional educational systems. The result is a surge in self-confidence and self-esteem – both of which tend to take a hit when students feel bogged down by their disabilities.

Moreover, the happiness that these students feel thanks to the intervention of VR is just indescribable. What once seemed impossible is now very much possible through 4IR technology like Extended Reality.

3. SPACE VIRTUAL TRAVEL TO MARS ISN’T A DREAM ANYMORE

Well, Immersive Learning helps conduct VR Field Trips to Mars: Something that still seems surreal but is possible. This makes the study of space and astrophysics so much more exciting and engaging. VRXOne joined hands UAE schools to host virtual reality trips to Space, including the Red Planet.

“The giant red planet of Mars is suddenly within grasp, thanks to the virtual reality stardom”

Additionally, VRXOne is also prepping up the young minds of UAE to get up to speed with the covetous Mars Mission featuring the Hope Probe set to reach orbit in 2021.

4. FOSTERING STUDENTS FOR THE BUZZING EXPO 2020

The Expo 2020 is the grand stage for all different kinds of scintillating technology, and VRXOne aims to increase the exposure of Dubai students to connect better with millions of students worldwide.

Consequently, students will plan VR based journeys to better appreciate the essence of the massive technology extravaganza that Expo 2020 is all about.



IT’S TIME TO REACH OUT TO THE WORLD

VRXOne is aggressively expanding worldwide to help students and teachers harness the ground-breaking innovation of Immersive Learning.

The new target regions are interesting choices for a variety of reasons:

- India is home to the world’s third-largest education system and is a perfect platform to pitch the revolutionizing technology of Immersive Learning and popularize it.

- Egypt welcomes technological advancements into their schooling system. Interestingly, the demand for education is impressive due to the steady population growth. This country has regularly acknowledged education as the sole means of economic and social mobility. Additionally, the culture of embracing change and wanting to evolve will undoubtedly foster the sophisticated onset of Immersive Learning.

- Oman places high emphasis on accessibility to education as all three levels of school are free of charge. This realization of the essence of education will definitely welcome Immersive Learning to improve the teaching and learning efficiencies of schools.

- Pakistan’s constitution has a unique law that provides free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of 5-16 years. This nation is consistently endeavoring to achieve greater success in the education frontier. Spreading awareness about the potential of Immersive Learning could define a whole new perspective to education.

The underlying objective behind this expansion is subtle and crisp: Educate educators to improve the learning experience using immersive learning.

“The geographical expansion to other countries of the Middle East and prominent countries of Asia is bound to exponentially increase the popularity of XR in the field of education.”

This isn’t the first expansion opportunity that VRXOne has had.

Here’s Dr. Sana Farid on the expansion to Nigeria earlier this year: “Immersive education counters the systematic barriers that impede the application of effective education strategy in Nigeria and opens up new horizons for enabling sustained access to quality education."

Nigeria faces an acute shortage of teaching workforce, and VRXOne looks to expand training and empowerment opportunities for the teachers in Nigeria.



IMMERSIVE LEARNING: A DISRUPTIVE EQUALIZER FOR EDUCATION

The benefits of Immersive Learning are immense, and the consequent impact on the education system is magnificent, not to mention making education accessible to slum schools and refugee schools.

Students are learning and assimilating complex concepts with ease. Moreover, when students combine their learning potential by connecting with other participants of Immersive Learning platforms, great value is added to everybody.

The future is here in the form of Immersive Education, and this is certainly a giant stride towards ensuring Education Equality.

If you are interested to explore the prospective franchisee or distributors opportunities in your region please send your inquiries at partners@munfarid.org

