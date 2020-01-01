Tom Ziglar, Proud Son of Zig Ziglar, pens foreword for Kansas City author Dan Snell's book "THE WINSOME WAY"

Dan Snell with Tom Ziglar - Ziglar pens foreword to The Winsome Way The Winsome Way by Dan Snell Dan Snell showcases his new book THE WINSOME WAY at 'Think & Grow Rich' event in Dallas

Tom Ziglar, author of CHOOSE TO WIN, son of Zig Ziglar and internationally recognized speaker, pens foreword for Dan Snell and his new book THE WINSOME WAY.

Every once in a while in life, a person just needs a WIN in life to get back on track.” — Dan Snell

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Ziglar, CEO of Ziglar, Inc and nationally recognized speaker, author, trainer and motivator, known as the ‘Proud Son of Zig Ziglar,’ has written the foreword for longtime KC area leader, speaker and now author, Dan Snell.

Snell had been personally encouraged and inspired to write his new book, THE WINSOME WAY by Zig Ziglar himself, after Snell spoke at a Monday morning motivational and devotional breakfast at Ziglar headquarters in Dallas, TX.

Dan Snell noted upon receiving Tom Ziglar’s foreword, “I have shaken hands with five US Presidents, yet I think my biggest thrill ever was shaking Zig’s hand that first time and actually becoming a friend until his passing in 2012. I’m honored that son Tom would support me with his kind words.”

Snell first met the senior Ziglar in 1999 in St Louis, MO, at a Get Motivated host hotel. Ziglar, for decades the leading motivational speaker in the country, had been Snell’s hero since he had heard him speak in the 80’s in his home state of Nebraska. After that St. Louis meeting the two met numerous times discussing and sharing their passion for serving and motivating others.

Tom Ziglar today carries on the Ziglar legacy and name, along with sisters Julie and Cindy, and now also with Tom’s daughter, Alexandra, herself an up-and-coming coach, trainer and speaker.

Tom Ziglar penned in the foreword about Snell; ‘Being the “Proud Son” of Zig Ziglar, and now working daily and to carry on my Dad’s legacy, I’ve met and worked with hundreds of incredible people. Dan Snell, author of this book “THE WINSOME WAY” is one such person. The pages ahead (in The Winsome Way) are an extension of Ziglar inspiration to others that was my Dad’s heart and soul.’

The Winsome Way is a personal development book that is widely being used in sales organizations, customer service team training and as life relationship, personal and professional success coaching for graduates and people of all ages.

Snell borrows on his award-winning career as a sales professional, a five-term, ten-year elected official, a professional basketball referee and a nationally recognized ministry leader to deliver his ‘winsome’ points.

Snell’s next book in the ‘Winsome’ series, entitled ‘The Winsome Candidate’ speaks to the current national challenge of divisiveness, as well as the lack of vision and progress on serious issues. Snell will offer the ‘winsome way’ to run, win and serve in elective office via a foundation of public service and not politics.

THE WINSOME WAY debuted as an international #1 bestseller on Amazon, and is available at various booksellers including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Hudson News, Books-a-Million, Target, Walmart and many more. Autographed copies and group purchases are available on Snell’s website at www.TheWinsomeWay.com

Tom Ziglar is the author of CHOOSE TO WIN, a national bestseller. Ziglar Inc offers training, coaching and seminars via their Dallas, TX, headquarters. Their website is www.Ziglar.com

#winsome #TheWinsomeWay #DanSnell #Winsomeologist #WinsomeSales #TomZiglar #ZigZiglar #WIN

The Winsome Way book video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.