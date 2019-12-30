Fourth Annual Love and Help Children Awards Banquet awards dozens for Outstanding Achievements

On December 21st, The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay held their 4th Annual Love and Help Children Awards Banquet, recognizing the outstanding achievements of local youth in 2019.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 360 children, families, educators and community leaders joined The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay, in the Fort Harrison auditorium, for the 4th Annual Love and Help Children Awards banquet to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of children and those using The Way to Happiness to improve their communities. The Way to Happiness, authored by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1981, is a nonreligious moral code based wholly on common sense.Evangelist Sonji Rhanes, from Jacksonville, Florida, was awarded the “2019 Love and Help Children Award” for her dedication to helping children in her community using the precepts in The Way to Happiness for 11 years. She saw that the 21 precepts fit right in with her dream to make her community and neighborhood safe.She was able to teach common sense biblical principles in a fun way. Sonji Rhanes told the audience. “My husband and I started a group and every week we would work with children and we would teach Bible studies utilizing The Way to Happiness.” Immediately she saw “changes in the children and in their attitude toward life,” using the TWTH’s moral code.“The parents would come around thanking me as their kids are now helping out around the house. … So my dream of making a better community is truly becoming a reality.”After awarding dozens of children for their outstanding achievements, two more children were announced as the King and Queen of The Way to Happiness of 2019, for their exemplary application of the 21 precepts.To close the event, Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of TWTH Association Tampa Bay, encouraged awardees to continue to practice and increase their skills and become truly professional at what they do. She said “Continue to set a good example. In this way, you not only help yourself but you help others survive better and lead happier lives.”The event culminated with a live performance by the Flag Band for all guests to celebrate.__________The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



