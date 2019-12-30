Vodafone IoT, 2019 - Strategy and Key Verticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vodafone IoT - Strategy and Key Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the Internet of Things (IoT) strategy of Vodafone, one of the world's largest mobile telecom operators.



It describes the Vodafone business- and consumer-oriented IoT offering and highlights their key preferences among IoT vertical markets.



The study further provides a more detailed description and competitive analysis of each of these selected verticals: Automotive, Manufacturing, Logistics, Healthcare and Smart Building.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Vodafone's overall IoT strategy

2.1 Vodafone IoT profile

2.2. Vodafone IoT offering

2.3. IoT connectivity technologies

2.4. IoT platform

2.5. Value-added services



3. Vertical IoT solutions

3.1. Key IoT verticals

3.2. Vodafone IoT partnerships

3.3. Automotive

3.4. Manufacturing

3.5. Logistics

3.6. Healthcare

3.7. Smart Building

3.8. Consumer IoT offering



