Vice President praises ongoing reforms

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 30 - Angolan Vice President Bornito de Sousa Friday in Luanda praised the ongoing structural reforms aimed at ensuring the country's economic stability. ,

This was during the ceremony of yearend greetings to the President of the Republic, stressing that the ongoing reforms are meant to correct the heavy legacy reflected on an economy excessively dependent on oil and large concentration of the short-term debt.

He recognised that changes require courageous measures in the financial sectors, especially in relation to exchange rates and prices, business environment and social sector.

In his speech, Bornito de Sousa mentioned the good governance reflected on transparency of public acts, diversification of the economy, boosting society's morale as well as fight against corruption and impunity, as government’s guidelines for this year.

The official also spoke of the main focus on several business sectors such as agricultural, mainly family farming, industrialisation, non-oil mining, tourism, vocational training and youth entrepreneurship.

He also underscored the increasingly and evident integration of informal economy and local production of goods that make up the basic basket.

The Vice President also praised the measures aimed to consolidate the democratic state and rule of law, which has enabled actions in the fields of security, justice and preparation of legislation for the local elections, set for 2020.

Bornito de Sousa praised the firmness and determination of the actions aimed at leading Angola towards the sustainable development.

