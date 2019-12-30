Global Surveillance Technology Market Overview

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global surveillance technology market was valued at about $27.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $42.38 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global surveillance technology market is expected to grow to $42.38 billion at a rate of about 11.5% through 2022. The effectiveness of surveillance technology in reducing crimes is one of the key drivers for the surveillance technology market. However, privacy concerns associated with the use of surveillance systems acts as a major restraint on the surveillance technology market.

The surveillance technology market consists of sales of surveillance technology and related services. Surveillance technologies are used to monitor a place, person or object in a particular geographical location. Surveillance systems are utilized for monitoring activities of workers, traffic, and potentially illegal activities. Surveillance technology includes surveillance systems based on video, audio or biometrics.

The global surveillance technology market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The surveillance technology market is segmented into camera, other hardware, software and services.

By Geography - The global surveillance technology is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific surveillance technology market accounts for the largest share in the global surveillance technology market.

Trends In The Surveillance Technology Market

Integration of cloud-based surveillance technology with edge computing is an important trend in the surveillance technology market. It improves the performance of delay-sensitive applications such as real-time human surveillance by performing computation near the source and destination.

Potential Opportunities In The Surveillance Technology Market

With smart cities, an increase in economic growth, and technological developments, the scope and potential for the global surveillance technology market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Panasonic, Honeywell Security and Bosch Security Systems.

