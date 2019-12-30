There were 30 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,004 in the last 365 days.

People's Republic of China-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region : 2019 Article IV Consultation Discussions-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement and Statement by the Executive Director for the People's Republic of China-Hong Kong Special…

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

December 30, 2019

Hong Kong SAR economy has been hit hard by both external and domestic shocks and fell into a technical recession in the third quarter. The economy is projected to start recovering next year, but the pace is expected to be gradual and both near- and medium-term risks have increased significantly, including from trade and technology tensions, ongoing social unrest, and structural challenges of insufficient housing supply and high income inequality.

Country Report No. 19/394

December 26, 2019

