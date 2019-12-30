People's Republic of China-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region : 2019 Article IV Consultation Discussions-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement and Statement by the Executive Director for the People's Republic of China-Hong Kong Special…
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
December 30, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Hong Kong SAR economy has been hit hard by both external and domestic shocks and fell into a technical recession in the third quarter. The economy is projected to start recovering next year, but the pace is expected to be gradual and both near- and medium-term risks have increased significantly, including from trade and technology tensions, ongoing social unrest, and structural challenges of insufficient housing supply and high income inequality.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/394
English
Publication Date:
December 26, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513524627/1934-7685
Stock No:
1HKGEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
89
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.