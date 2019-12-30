Organizational Psychologist and Master of Resilience Dr. Madelyn Blair to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

JEFFERSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madelyn Blair is a woman with a PhD and long history of accomplishments including a consulting business offering advisory services to help businesses/their leaders perform at their best. She is also known for her abilities as a storyteller, infusing valuable lessons with humor and personal experience. This makes Dr. Blair very relatable--as a speaker, workshop facilitator and author too. Her writings have included several books --the latest Unlocked came out in October—and she is a regularly-featured blogger for Psychology Today online.

Perhaps more than anything else, Dr. Blair is recognized for her focus on resilience. Just what is resilience? It’s the ability to react gracefully and decisively to a situation that is unexpected, deeply complex or brings uncertainty. Dr. Blair readily shares advice and tools with top businesses to help them become more resilient as an organization, as well as develop resilience in employees at every level. She also often speaks on the topics of authenticity and information overload, and the way these can either foster or limit success.

In her latest book, Unlocked: Discover How to Embrace the Unexpected, Dr. Blair discusses what it feels like to deal with ambiguity and uncomfortable situations. She offers tips on how to have more confidence in tough circumstances and be more innovative. She colorfully relates the real-life stories of people who found power in resilience, overcame challenges, reinvented their lives and discovered their greatest success.

Dr. Blair began her education in Mathematics and has held many top-level positions in organizations such as the World Bank, and she did so at a time when women lacked positions at the top, and many didn’t have a career at all. She is a naturally curious person and kept on expanding her mind and education. She got her MBA and now has a PhD in Sociology, with a concentration in Organizational Psychology--a discipline that applies psychological theory and principles to workplaces, business decisions and the well-being of employees. Dr. Blair uses her experience, full complement of skills and resilience training to help organizations and their leaders deal with disruptive events and market/career transitions, and to achieve greater productivity, profitability and success.

.

In this part of her Women Making a Difference in America series Dr. Blair is going to examine life instances when resilience is demanded most—such as when dealing with new technological frontiers. No-one, she says, could have predicted the impact the iPhone would have on our work and daily lives, or that Artificial Intelligence might soon make one’s career obsolete. As she shares her knowledge, techniques, and stories, we will all make a connection, and find a reason to be inspired.

CUTV News Will feature Madelyn Blair PhD in interviews every Monday at noon—with Jim Masters on December 30th and January 13th, and with Doug Llewelyn on January 6th and 20th

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information, please visit https://www.madelynblair.com/

You can find a link there to order the Unlocked book



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.