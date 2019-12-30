Hoyer Statement on the Anti-Semitic Attack in New York
“I was shocked and saddened by the anti-Semitic attack in New York - and alarmed by the rise in hateful attacks against Jews. Nothing can ever justify anti-Semitism or any vile acts of racist violence. No matter who perpetrates such attacks, they all stem from the same evil of intolerance and bigotry, and we must all come together as one nation in condemning them and working to stamp them out."
