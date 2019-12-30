Hoyer Statement on Congressman John Lewis' Cancer Diagnosis

“My thoughts and prayers are with my brother, my friend, and my colleague, John Lewis, at this time. Just as he has fought injustice throughout his lifetime, I know he will battle this illness with courage, strength, and determination. And as he does so, the Congress, the people of Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District, and Americans across the nation will be standing with him. “John is an American hero who helped lead a movement and risked his life for our most fundamental rights; he bears scars that attest to his indefatigable spirit and persistence. He is beloved by this country, and as he has so often prompted us to do, we will keep the faith. Together, we’ll pray for his swift recovery and that he will soon be back to causing ‘good trouble’ for our nation.”