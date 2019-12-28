Bramble Bird Releases Signature Collection

Bookmarks, mugs, pillow covers, and luxurious cozy blanket to help readers build a cozier reading nook.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Jean Rogers from Bramble Bird is releasing the brand new Signature Collection , and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Signature Collection will be released on Friday January 3rd, 2020.Wendy Jean Rogers is known for writing historical fiction stories for adventure obsessed readers.Thus, for the first time, Wendy Jean Rogers has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular items including bookmarks, mugs, pillow covers, and a luxurious minky blanket in celebration of the presale of her debut historical fiction novel, Heed the Wind . The new Signature Collection as well as the novel pre-sale is scheduled to go live on Friday, January 3rd, 2020.The Signature Collection will be exclusively sold on the website wendyjeanrogers.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The bookmarks, mugs, pillow covers, and blanket are designed to showcase the love of reading with soft colors and textiles that make readers feel as though they were in the coziest of places.Several products come in the signature Bramble Bird green as well as a soft gray to capitalize on today’s trends.Some pillow covers and blankets are made from a lattice minky fabric, the perfect luxe fabric for readers to wrap themselves in luxurious warmth and softness while curling up with a good book.Each individual item has its own name. A few examples are:Gray Lattice BlanketGray Lattice Pillow CoverBramble Bird Pillow CoverBook Obsessed MugBook Obsessed Bookmark SetThe Signature Collection ranges in price from $5 to $100.Wendy Jean Rogers is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.