Most Accurate Fantasy Tennis Predictions and Picks Get ADVANCED Data Functionality

BLOOMINGTON, IL, 61701, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Data Tennis https://bigdatatennis.com - the most accurate tennis predictions and picks website on the planet - has added advanced functionality. Users now have an even greater competitive edge for DFS fantasy tennis.Big Data Tennis already provides users with head-to-head tennis predictions and picks that boast a 72%+ accuracy rate, the highest on the planet.[Until February 2, 2020, if you would like a trial promo code for either of the new tiers, please visit https://bigdatatennis.com , contact matthew@bigdatatennis.com or text +1 (872) 216-4687.]NEW FEATURESWith our Tier 1 and 2 advanced data, users get the following information for any ATP, WTA, Challenger or ITF player:- Matches played + league average- Player games won + league average- Player games lost + league average- Aces + league average- Doubles faults + league average- Sets won + league average- Opponents retired + league average- Break points won + league average- Service breaks + league averageTier 1 is $39.99/month and has a twelve month data look-back. Big Data Tennis will limit the amount of subscribers to this level. Tier 2 has six weeks of player history and will cost $4.99/month.This data is not available through any other source in such an easy-to-use format as https://bigdatatennis.com/ It is worth noting that tennis is the second most popular sport by punters around the world. (The first is American soccer/European football.) Because of this reality, Big Data Tennis is uniquely positioned for growth over the next decade as more users are introduced to DFS fantasy tennis and more states legalize sports betting. Currently 42 US states either allow or are on the path to legalizing sports betting.Until February 2, 2020, if you would like a trial promo code for either tier, please visit https://bigdatatennis.com , contact matthew@bigdatatennis.com or text +1 (872) 216-4687.Big Data Tennis will also be live on YouTube every day during the ATP Cup and Australian Open with our predictions and picks. You can tune in here https://www.youtube.com/bigdatatennis . Our Instagram is https://www.instagram.com/bigdatatennisig # # #Keywords:Big Data Tennis "Big Data Tennis"tennis predictions "tennis predictions"tennis picks "tennis picks"DFS tennis "DFS tennis"fantasy tennis "fantasy tennis"tennis math picks "tennis math picks"tennis match predictions "tennis match predictions"predictive match tournament "predictive match tournament"tennis prediction picks "tennis prediction picks"predictive tennis picks "predictive tennis picks"FanDuel tennisDraftKings tennisATP Cup "atp cup"Australian Open tennis "australian open tennis"tennis news "tennis news"ATP tennisWTA tennissports technology "sports technology"sports tech "sports tech"



