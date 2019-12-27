Skyworks Global Appoints Distribution Partner for Mexico

The Hawk5 Gyroplane

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, U.S.A., December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyworks Global Inc. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that it has signed a sales and marketing distribution agreement with Torres Corp. de Mexico SA. The distribution agreement covers the sales territory of Mexico for Skyworks’ five seat Hawk 5 aircraft . Torres Corp. has also placed an order for five Hawk 5 aircraft.The Hawk 5 gyroplane uses a free-spinning rotor to provide lift and an airplane engine for thrust. Utilizing an engine driven pre-rotation system while on the ground, the Hawk 5 is capable of jump take-offs, allowing take-off from almost anywhere. In flight, the unpowered rotor is always in autorotation, so in the unlikely event of an engine failure, the Hawk 5’s rotor would continue to spin providing a normal glidepath, keeping the pilot in complete control. Since it has no transmission or antitorque equipment, the Hawk 5 eliminates the flight risk, periodic maintenance, and lost business days associated with these systems, giving the owner greater safety and reliability and lower costs. Coupled with the flying simplicity of fixed wing aircraft, the Hawk 5 is a true workhorse.Oscar Torres, the Executive President of Torres Corp stated “Skyworks Global Inc. has the experience and the potential to revolutionize the flying industry like no other company. We are very excited to begin working together“.“Skyworks is pleased to have a business partner like Oscar who recognizes the tremendous potential of the Hawk 5 in Mexico. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship,” said Skyworks Director Jack Carter.About Torres Corp de MexicoFor the past 18 years, Torres Corporation has dedicated it’s efforts in developing structural metals for the aerospace industry in Mexico, in general for the LatAm market. Acquiring certifications such as the AS9100, applied for Aluminum & Magnesium alloys.About SkyworksSkyworks Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks’ team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com

Skyworks' Hawk in flight



