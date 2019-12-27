The Puzzle of Rising Populism with Guido Tabellini

December 27, 2019

Economist Guido Tabellini says rising populism is the reaction to recent economic and structural changes and likely here to stay. (IMF photo)

Populist leaders and movements are on the rise across the world, but why now? Populism has been around since Ancient Rome. In this podcast, economist Guido Tabellini says the 2008 global financial crisis and technology are driving the recent resurgence. Tabellini says with growing inequality people disappointed by the policies of the past that have excluded them from the benefits of the global economy are voting more along cultural identity lines. Its the nationalists versus the cosmopolitans. Guido Tabellini is Professor of Political Economics at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, and delivered the IMFs Annual Richard Goode Lecture on his research.

