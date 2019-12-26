Benin : Fifth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for Extension, and Request for Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. African Dept. Publication Date: December 26, 2019 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Fifth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for Extension, and Request for Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; and Staff Report Series: Country Report No. 19/398 English Publication Date: December 26, 2019 ISBN/ISSN: 9781513524696/1934-7685 Stock No: 1BENEA2019003 Price: $18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00) Format: Paper Pages: 93



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.