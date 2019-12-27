Recruitment Agencies Marketin india 2019 Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Recruitment Agencies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2024” To Its Research Database

Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a Recruitment Agencies view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Recruitment Agencies market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Employment Agencies, Personnel Supply.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Recruitment Agencies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2010-2015

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2000-2020

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2010-2015

Chart 2 Industry Sectors' Growth Indices 2000-2020

Firmographics

Table 6 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2015

Import and Export

Table 7 Import and Export 2010-2015

Chart 3 Import vs Export Growth 2000-2015

Market and Buyers

Table 8 Key Market Indicators 2010-2015

Table 9 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015

B2b Buyers

Table 10 B2B Sales Structure 2010-2015

Table 11 B2B Sales Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 12 B2B Sales Structure: Share of Total 2010-2015

Key B2b Buyer analysis

Table 13 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 4 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 5 Costs vs Spending on Recruitment Agencies 2000-2015

Table 14 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 6 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 7 Costs vs Spending on Recruitment Agencies 2000-2015

Suppliers

Table 15 Supply Structure 2010-2015

Table 16 Supply Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 17 Supply Structure:Share of Total 2010-2015

Chart 8 Supply Structure (Rs million, in 2015)

Labour Costs

Table 18 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 9 Number of Employees vs Average Salary 2000-2015

Chart 10 Output per Employee vs Average Salary 2000-2015

B2b Suppliers

Table 19 B2B Supliers 2010-2015

Table 20 B2B Suppliers: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 21 B2B Suppliers: Share of Total 2010-2015

Key B2b Suppliers Statistics

Table 22 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 11 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 12 Expenditure Dynamics 2000-2015

Table 23 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 13 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 14 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2000-2015

Industry Attractiveness Index

Table 24 Attractiveness Index Composition

Chart 15 Attractiveness Index of Recruitment Agencies Among Other India Industries

Chart 16 Binary Diagram of Attractiveness Index

Attractiveness Index: Explanation

Future Outlook

Table 25 Forecasts 2016-2021

Definitions

