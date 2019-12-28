Future of Healthcare: Progressing Immersive Environment emphasizing Illness Prevention and Lifestyle Modification

Munfarid VRXOne Pediatric Pain Distraction

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Quality of Life Restored with Immersive Technology that can minimize burn pain and treat the phantom limb post-amputation."

In its very basic form, healthcare can be defined as a sick-care system where sick people or who are acutely ill come to get treated by medically trained professionals. Despite tremendous technological progress and medical innovations healthcare sector hasn’t seen many changes lately. Nevertheless, in the current scenario, immersive technologies are revolutionizing the healthcare industry by infusing innovation in the diagnostic as well as therapeutic procedures. Some of the most useful inventions of immersive technologies in healthcare are:

1. 3D Visualization of human organs on a 100% scale powered by XR has improved the quality of medical care.

2. Surgical training using VR is helping medical students understand the concepts of surgical techniques in a better way in a risk-free environment.

3. Use of VR for early detection and prevention of mental health conditions such as psychosis.

This trend of technological inventions will transform the sick-care system into a lifestyle modification system by implementing predictive and preventive techniques so that diseases and ailments can be prevented before they turn into a chronic illness.



3 P’S OF IMMERSIVE HEALTHCARE: PERCEIVE, PREDICT, AND PREVENT ILLNESS WITH IMMERSIVE TOOLS

"Predictions show that the XR healthcare market will touch $5.1 billion worldwide by 2025"

Immersive Technologies have broadened the horizon of the healthcare industry, transforming its treatment-centric approach into a prevention-centric approach.

For example, we can consider “Life,” a VR based example that empowers learners to train in realistic emergency scenarios to address one serious problem - High Neonatal Mortality Rate. In this regard, Naomi Muinga, a Ph.D. student at the KWTRP, expresses: “The nurses who tried out the system really appreciated how realistic the experience was. They could enter a 3D virtual hospital and practice resuscitating a newborn baby who was not breathing and carry out the steps needed to save her life.”



HEAL YOUR STRESS WITH BRAINWAVE POWERED IMMERSIVE SOLUTIONS

In today’s competitive world stress has become very common which leads to health-related issues such as headaches, chest pain, cardiovascular diseases, depression and several other mental and physical illnesses. To relieve these increasing stress levels, StoryUP Studios developed the world’s first virtual and augmented reality platform, HealiumXR, powered by brainwaves and heart-rate. It is a biometrically controlled device providing a drugless solution for stress management. Healium stories drive humans to an immersive world where their feelings of positivity and calmness are evoked and they feel stress-free as they see themselves healing the virtual world with their positive attitude. Mary Jane Schaftel, a cancer survivor quotes, “Using Healium during my unique journey with breast cancer helped me embrace the positive things in my life; and it reinforced all the quiet joys and personal healing going on inside me.” In a broad sense, it can be said that immersive technologies have the pain-relieving power that could help people heal and live a healthy life.



IMMERSIVE HEALTHCARE ENVIRONMENT: GIVING THE ABILITY TO LIVE BEYOND PHYSICAL ABILITIES

"VR to be effective in building balance skills in patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease."

Traditional Healthcare systems focus on curing ailments; however, the immersive healthcare environment is keen on lifestyle modification. In the same light, the Co-founder & CEO of Munfarid and the ARVR & Ai Strategist, Dr. Sana Farid quotes, “There is a lot to be said about the way Virtual Reality has revolutionized the Special Needs Education by providing a customized approach and a unique set of learning and growth opportunities for students with disabilities, which was not possible before.” The quote clearly expresses that immersive technology has given new abilities to disabled students. Although immersive technology cannot treat disabilities completely; however, it can definitely heal the pain and suffering that people are undergoing. With this healing process, people will feel more happy and motivated, which will eventually enhance their quality of life. These examples of successful immersive technologies make people more hopeful about the future of immersive innovations that could empower human health.



COMMUNITY OF LIKE-MINDED INNOVATORS WORKING PASSIONATELY TOWARDS ACHIEVING A HEALTH-ORIENTED IMMERSIVE ENVIRONMENT

Immersive technologies in healthcare are the need of the hour. To heal the pains and to promote predictive and preventive healthcare systems, innovations in the domain of immersive learning are vital. To drive such innovations, communities like the VRAR Association is working incessantly. In the context of the VRARA contribution towards immersive innovations, Dr. Sana Farid quotes: “The VRARA brings the global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality communities closer together enabling a robust and fruitful interaction between like-minded entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts and a chance to learn and acquire knowledge from each other.” These global initiatives taken in the field of technology are paving the way for predictive and preventive healthcare solutions.

The future of healthcare is technology-oriented. In the years to come people will rely more on VR-based illness preventive solutions than on illness-cure medications. This transformation is driven by immersive technologies that are bound to change the way people perceive the healthcare system. With wearable technologies and VR/AR-based solutions, people will predict and then prevent illness instead of curing one after facing severe consequences.

How to use Healium with Mirage Solo Goggles + Muse Headband



