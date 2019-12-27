Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO), Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official Homeless Veterans Event
Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) & OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO) donated a 100 Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and 50 Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans.
AIF raised funds via online shirt sales and other charitable fundraising platforms and provided a 100 Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and 50 Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans for Christmas. Speaking with Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official Owner Chad McKeown, "As a Veteran and business owner I wanted to give back to the community and help our Veterans get the help they need." The CEO of Axios Investigations Firm, Jereme also added "We cannot forget those who served our nation. They willingly volunteered themselves and sacrificed. As a Veteran, I can appreciate that. I believe that we need to never forget and remember them."
According to the statistics of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, "Homeless make up about 11% of the total homeless in the country. Roughly 45% of all homeless veterans are African American or Hispanic, despite only accounting for 10.4% and 3.4% of the U.S. veteran population, respectively." As Veteran Owned and Operated companies, AIF, Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official are trying to do their part and bring awareness and will continually contribute to this great initiative.
