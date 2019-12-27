Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO), Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official Homeless Veterans Event

Axios Investigations Firm Logo Homeless Veterans Event Collage AIF, ORO and Kraken-Skulls Founders Together

Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) & OFF-ROAD OUTREACH (ORO) donated a 100 Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and 50 Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans.

Making a difference in the lives of the Homeless Veterans in our community is what our company mission is all about. I love this quote by Robert Ingersoll 'We rise by lifting others.'” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 19th, 2019, Axios Investigations Firm (AIF), OFF-ROAD OUTREACH, Kraken-Skulls, and Woobie Official provided food, 100 hygiene kits, clothes, and 50 Woobie Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans in the Fort Bragg-Fayetteville area. This initiative had begun years ago with Off-Road Outreach (ORO) who would provide food staples, clothes and showers for the homeless in the area. Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) joined forces with Off-Road Outreach (ORO), Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official.AIF raised funds via online shirt sales and other charitable fundraising platforms and provided a 100 Kraken-Skulls Hygiene Kits and 50 Woobie Official Hoodies to the Homeless Veterans for Christmas. Speaking with Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official Owner Chad McKeown, "As a Veteran and business owner I wanted to give back to the community and help our Veterans get the help they need." The CEO of Axios Investigations Firm, Jereme also added "We cannot forget those who served our nation. They willingly volunteered themselves and sacrificed. As a Veteran, I can appreciate that. I believe that we need to never forget and remember them."According to the statistics of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, "Homeless make up about 11% of the total homeless in the country. Roughly 45% of all homeless veterans are African American or Hispanic, despite only accounting for 10.4% and 3.4% of the U.S. veteran population, respectively." As Veteran Owned and Operated companies, AIF, Kraken-Skulls and Woobie Official are trying to do their part and bring awareness and will continually contribute to this great initiative.

Homeless Veterans Outreach Event Footage



