National Express Transit (NEXT) Renews Seven-Year Paratransit Contract with Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) in Chicago, IL

National Express Transit (NEXT) Renews Seven-Year Paratransit Contract with Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) in Chicago, Illinois beginning on April 1, 2020

LISLE AND CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LISLE and CHICAGO, IL—CDT, owned and operated by National Express Transit (NEXT), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a seven-year renewal contract which includes a three-year extension with Pace Suburban Bus (Pace), serving its elderly and disabled customers throughout the Chicagoland area. The renewal is based in part on the Company’s proven partnership with Pace and its best-in-class customer service excellence and innovation.Pace is one of the largest paratransit systems in the United States and is NEXT’s biggest operation in North America. The service will be housed at the Company’s new flagship facility in Chicago, IL.National Express Transit (NEXT) is the fastest-growing transit company in North America and is trusted by the country’s biggest paratransit systems to get millions of passengers to their destinations safely and on-time. This is accomplished through the state-of-the-art safety technology the Company uses to ensure safe vehicles and drivers, along with serving as global transit experts. NEXT drivers are second to none.“We are very excited to continue our ongoing partnership with Pace in our hometown of Chicago. We are honored to have earned Pace’s trust and will continue to work tirelessly to provide high quality transportation to Pace customers,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of National Express Transit.###About National Express LLCNational Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. As a worldwide leader in Fixed Route and Paratransit solutions, National Express Transit (NEXT) has the experience and expertise to make sure there are no bumps along the way. As a subsidiary of National Express Group, we are backed by the strength and history of one of the world’s leading transit companies.About Pace Suburban BusPace Suburban Bus is the nation's premier suburban transit provider, safely and efficiently moving people to work, school, and other regional destinations. Pace's family of public transportation service offers affordable and environmentally responsible transit options for the residents of 284 municipalities in Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. The backbone of Chicago's suburbs, Pace serves more than a hundred thousand daily riders. One of the largest bus services in North America, Pace covers 3,446 square miles, an area nearly the size of the state of Connecticut and about 15 times the size of the City of Chicago. Pace's innovative approach to public transportation gives the agency a national reputation as an industry leader.



