Cambodia : 2019 Article IV Consultation; Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cambodia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
December 26, 2019
Summary:
Stable macroeconomic environment, strong growth and ongoing structural reforms have contributed to significant progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At the same time, uncertainties, including from slower global growth and potential suspension of preferential market access under the Everything but Arms (EBA) scheme, highlight the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability while meeting still large development needs, addressing elevated financial sector vulnerabilities and accelerating structural reforms.
