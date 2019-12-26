Art from Antarctica and the Arctic

Award-Winning Photographer and Journalist Joyce Ferder Rankin Polar Bears Fighting in the Arctic

Award-Winning Photojournalist Joyce Ferder Rankin Brings Her Solo Multi-Media Exhibition on Climate Change and the Arctic to the Old City Jewish Arts Center

I began to travel around the world, including places such as the Arctic, as well as some of the most remote regions of Antarctica working to document a world that we are fast losing to climate change.” — Joyce Ferder Rankin

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incredible Images Showcase Life and Death in the Most Remote Part of the WorldJoyce Ferder Rankin, an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has had her work featured in National Geographic, is bringing her one woman exhibition Degrees° to Philadelphia's Old City Jewish Arts Center (OCJAC) from Thursday, January 9th to Friday, February 9th. The show, which is premiering in the States, will feature 50 photos and video of her travels from the Arctic to Antarctica, documenting the effects of climate change on the landscape and wildlife."Spending time photographing the landscape and wildlife in some of the harshest weather conditions in the world, was life-changing," said Ferder. "Global warming is having a profound effect on the ecosystems in the polar regions. When you see polar bears, penguins and other species in their natural habitat, and witness first-hand the disastrous effect that climate change has on them and their surroundings, you can’t but wonder what's next. This is my opportunity, through the beauty of the landscape and wildlife, to show people what is happening now, and the urgent need to institute solutions in our daily lives to help mitigate the worst that is to come."Ferder began her career as a journalist at the age of 17 at KYW-TV News in Philadelphia. Her specialty in conflict coverage started in 1982 with notable assignments including the Falklands (Islands) War, Desert Storm in Iraq, and the Bosnian War. She went on to become an award-winning TV journalist, working for the world's top broadcasters including the BBC, CBS, ABC, CBC, EBU, and NBC, among others. She was one of the few women to work as a cameraperson and editor in conflict zones. In 1997, while working in Kenya for the UN World Food Programme, Ferder was involved in a car accident where she sustained a traumatic brain injury that affected her vision, making it impossible to continue her work as a war journalist. After many years of physical therapy and hard work, she began using her still camera again as a therapeutic tool."I came up with a new approach to my work," she said. "I began to travel around the world, including places such as the Arctic, as well as some of the most remote regions of Antarctica working to document a world that we are fast losing to climate change."Ferder's photographs have been published around the world, including in National Geographic and the Daily Telegraph in London. She has won two Emmy Awards for editing while working for CBS, covering the Yitzhak Rabin Assassination, as well as the bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Ferder has been honored by the Royal Photographic Society in the United Kingdom with the distinction of Licentiate (LRPS). She has also given a TEDx Talk at Stormont in Northern Ireland, focusing on the effects of climate change on the Earth and the future of the human race titled, "Can We Go Back In Time?"Ferder is currently in production of the documentary Degreesº To Extinction, her debut as a feature filmmaker. To watch the trailer of the documentary, and to learn more about Ferder, please visit http://jferderrankinphotography.com The OCJAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. If you are interested in a fully tax-deductible sponsorship opportunity for this show, or for more information on the organization, please contact Gal Senderowitsch at 571.991.6137 or at galsende311@gmail.com.# # #



