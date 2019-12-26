Crescent City's Winter Estates Catalog Auction, boasting nearly 900 lots, is slated for January 18th-19th in New Orleans

Nine-piece carved oak dining room suite in the style of R.J. Horner consisting of a server, a sideboard, six upholstered chairs and a dining table with four leaves (est. $4,000-$8,000). Oil on board painting by Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1988), titled Baptism (circa 1950), signed lower right,17 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000). A fine selection of Newcomb Pottery will include pieces by Sadie Irvine. Early 20th century patinated bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughn Wyatt Huntington (American, 1876-1973), titled L’Orage (The Storm), 15 ½ inches tall by 15 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000). Large pair of bronze ormolu mounted Verde Antico marble obelisks (20th or 21st century), 56 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The auction is packed with the broad mix of merchandise people have come to expect from a Crescent City auction. Start times both days will be 10 am Central.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A gorgeous carved oak nine-piece dining room suite in the style of the 19th century New York furniture maker R. J. Horner, an oil on board painting by the renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1988), a fine selection of Newcomb Pottery (to include pieces by Sadie Irvine), and an early 20th century patinated bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughn Wyatt Huntington (American, 1876-1973) will all come up for bid January 18th-19th.They’re a few expected top achievers in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s upcoming Important Winter Estates Catalog Auction, slated for that weekend, online and in Crescent City’s gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 10 am Central both days. Nearly 900 quality lots in a wide variety of collecting categories will come up for bid across the two days, with Internet bidding provided by the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The nine-piece carved oak dining room suite in the style of R.J. Horner consists of a server, a sideboard, six upholstered chairs, a dining table with four leaves, 108 inches wide when open (est. $4,000-$8,000). The oil on board painting by Clementine Hunter, titled Baptism (circa 1950), is signed lower right and measures 17 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).The bronze sculpture by Vaughn Wyatt Huntington is titled L’Orage (The Storm) and is 15 ½ inches tall by 15 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000). Also sold will be a pair of bronze ormolu mounted Verde Antico marble obelisks (20th or 21st century), 56 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500); and four 20th century carved white marble female torsos, 23 inches tall (est. $300-$500 each).The auction is packed with the broad mix of merchandise people have come to expect from a Crescent City auction: fine period French, American and European furniture, original artworks by New Orleans and other regional artists, original artworks by American and foreign artists, estate jewelry, French clocks, Asian objects, lamps and lighting and fine decorative accessories.French clock sets will be led by a 20th century three-piece gilt bronze and Verde Antico marble clock set, 22 ½ inches tall by 13 inches wide (est. $400-$800). Also offered will be a large, 19th century patinated spelter Pallas Athena figural mantel clock, 28 inches tall by 19 ½ inches wide (est. $500-$1,000). Jewelry will feature diamonds, tanzanites, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.The Asian category is filled with tantalizing possibilities, to include a Chinese School fresco watercolor from the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), titled Female Musicians, 48 ½ inches tall by 38 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an 18th or 19th century Chinese Buddhist carved pine family shrine of house form, 75 inches tall by 32 inches wide (est. $800-$1,200).French period furniture items, a staple at most Crescent City auctions, will feature the following:• An exceptional circa-1930 French Provincial 13-piece hand-carved oak dining room suite, Brittany, consisting of a sideboard (94 inches in width), a set of ten figural carved chairs, a figural carved draw-leaf table and a figural carved server (est. $2,500-$4,500).• An early 19th century French Provincial Louis XV style carved oak, walnut and cherry bowfront commode, measuring 34 ½ inches tall, 48 ¼ inches wide (est. $1,200-$1,800).• A 20th or 21st century French Empire Revival style ormolu mounted mahogany marble-top sideboard measuring 38 inches in height by 59 inches in width (est. $800-$1,200).Furniture items from elsewhere in the world will include a 19th century English carved mahogany cylinder secretary bookcase, 99 inches tall by 46 inches wide (est. $1,200-$1,800); and an exceptional carved oak monastery table made in the 19th century, with three thick boards on top of trestle supports, 138 inches in width by 29 ¾ inches in height (est. $3,000-$5,000).Original artworks by New Orleans artists will feature an oil on canvas by Noel Rockmore (1928-1995), titled Woman on the Beach (1980), signed, 19 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $800-$1,200); and an oil on canvas by John Reed Campbell (1925-2000), titled Feeding Chickens in Front of the Cabin (1981), artist signed and dated, 11 ½ inches by 15 ½ inches (est. $500-$900).Other original artworks will include an oil on canvas by Ransome G. Holdredge (Calif., 1836-1899), titled Landscape with Encampment (circa 1880), artist signed lower left (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a 20th century oil on canvas by Franz Priking (German, 1929), titled Village, signed lower right and titled on label verso, measuring 31 ½ inches by 39 inches (est. $800-$1,200).A monumental 20th century classical wood and composition gilt and ebonized over-mantel mirror that’s 92 inches tall by 80 inches wide has an estimate of $800-$1,500. Also, a 20th century 9-light bronze and crystal prism hung basket chandelier should hammer for $600-$900; and a pair of large green patinated bronze recumbent lions, 22 inches tall, should sell for $800-$1,200.Decorative accessories will feature a sterling silver lot consisting of a three-piece tea set by Okubo, along with a .950 sterling silver tray, for a total weight of 131.65 troy oz. (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an Aesthetic Movement Longwy porcelain and brass plant stand, possibly made by Bradley & Hubbard of Ansonia, Conn., 33 ½ inches tall by 13 ½ inches wide (est. $500-$800).Previews will be held beginning Thursday, Jan. 9th, from 10-5 Central time (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed). A late evening preview will also be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15th, from 4-6 pm. A Saturday preview will be held on Jan. 11th, from 9 am to 1 pm. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted up until 1 pm Central time on Friday, Jan. 17th. A printed catalog is available on request; call 504-529-5057 or e-mail them at info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the January 18th-19th Important Winter Estates Catalog Auction visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates posted often.# # # #



