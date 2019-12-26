iGlass USA inc to demonstrate 300-inch UltraSharp MagicLens AR-Glasses at CES 2020

MagicLens from iGlass USA inc

iGlass USA inc, a startup in Silicon Valley, announces it completed the development of its Sub-$300, 120g palm-sized 300-inch UltraSharp MagicLens AR glasses.

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iGlass USA inc, an advanced technology company in Silicon Valley, announces it completed the development of its $299, 120g ultra-light, palm-sized small MagicLens AR glasses, which are designed to be tethered to your mobile phones by a single USB-C cable, capable of providing a 300inch big screen with UltraSharp 3K image clarity for the phone. MagicLens is mainly designed for providing mobile big screen for smart phones.

MagicLens AR Glasses Specifications:

• AR, optical see-through

• 3200x 1600 resolution (3K)

• 300" screen size (80deg diagonal)

• 120g

• USB C connection to smart phone

MagicLens Key Features:

• Small, palm-sized

• Fit daily prescription glasses underneath nicely

• Ultra-light, 120g body weight, no pressure on face and nose

• UltraSharp Professional image quality. 3K resolution, small text reading ready

• Mobility, tethered to mobile phone by a single light-weight USB-C cable

• Virtual screen at 5-meter away, with eye relaxation and vision protection

• Online streaming ready, watch YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video on Big Screen

• Works with both 2D/3D content, no device specific content pre-processing necessary

• Privacy, only the wearer can see the 300inch gigantic virtual screen, no light-pollution to others

​

MagicLens Experience Advantages

• Openness: semi-immersive, allows surrounding awareness, open and safe

• No motion-sickness: open AR screen architecture ensures motion-sickness free

• Comfortable: zero pressure on nose and face, even little kids can wear it for long periods of time

• Compatibility: fit daily prescription glasses underneath easily, no habit change

• Simple plug and play: easy to use, suitable for novice users to engage casually



Typical User Cases

• Mobile BIG SCREEN for Smart Phone, providing movie, game and monitor screen for phone

• LCD TV, Laser Projector screen, Theater screen, and IMAX screen replacement

• Mobile BIG SCREEN for Gaming Console like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation

• Mobile Entertainment in College Dorm, or on Airplane, High-speed rail, and passenger seats of car

• Portable and private BIG SCREEN Multi-monitor for PC, laptop, and Tablet

• Visual impairment enhancement, Education and Medical Application, Industry Application, and many others...



iGlass USA inc Business Model: B to B to C

iGlass USA inc currently focus on corporation with business partners, i.e., Carrier, Mobile Phone Giant, Consumer Electronics Giant, Gaming Company, Airlines, Electrical Car Companies, etc., on bringing iGlass ultra-high-image-quality portable display core tech to massive consumer market.

iGlass USA inc Revenue sources: NRE + License fee



In this 1.4 million people watched video produced in 06/2018, Linus Tech Tips provided a detailed introduction on iGlass USA's technology and its performance.

MagicLens vs Magic Leap One: Why $299 MagicLens Could Erase the Billions of $ Magic Leap Raised



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.