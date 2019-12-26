iGlass USA inc to demonstrate 300-inch UltraSharp MagicLens AR-Glasses at CES 2020
MagicLens from iGlass USA inc
iGlass USA inc, a startup in Silicon Valley, announces it completed the development of its Sub-$300, 120g palm-sized 300-inch UltraSharp MagicLens AR glasses.
MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iGlass USA inc, an advanced technology company in Silicon Valley, announces it completed the development of its $299, 120g ultra-light, palm-sized small MagicLens AR glasses, which are designed to be tethered to your mobile phones by a single USB-C cable, capable of providing a 300inch big screen with UltraSharp 3K image clarity for the phone. MagicLens is mainly designed for providing mobile big screen for smart phones.
MagicLens AR Glasses Specifications:
• AR, optical see-through
• 3200x 1600 resolution (3K)
• 300" screen size (80deg diagonal)
• 120g
• USB C connection to smart phone
MagicLens Key Features:
• Small, palm-sized
• Fit daily prescription glasses underneath nicely
• Ultra-light, 120g body weight, no pressure on face and nose
• UltraSharp Professional image quality. 3K resolution, small text reading ready
• Mobility, tethered to mobile phone by a single light-weight USB-C cable
• Virtual screen at 5-meter away, with eye relaxation and vision protection
• Online streaming ready, watch YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video on Big Screen
• Works with both 2D/3D content, no device specific content pre-processing necessary
• Privacy, only the wearer can see the 300inch gigantic virtual screen, no light-pollution to others
MagicLens Experience Advantages
• Openness: semi-immersive, allows surrounding awareness, open and safe
• No motion-sickness: open AR screen architecture ensures motion-sickness free
• Comfortable: zero pressure on nose and face, even little kids can wear it for long periods of time
• Compatibility: fit daily prescription glasses underneath easily, no habit change
• Simple plug and play: easy to use, suitable for novice users to engage casually
Typical User Cases
• Mobile BIG SCREEN for Smart Phone, providing movie, game and monitor screen for phone
• LCD TV, Laser Projector screen, Theater screen, and IMAX screen replacement
• Mobile BIG SCREEN for Gaming Console like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation
• Mobile Entertainment in College Dorm, or on Airplane, High-speed rail, and passenger seats of car
• Portable and private BIG SCREEN Multi-monitor for PC, laptop, and Tablet
• Visual impairment enhancement, Education and Medical Application, Industry Application, and many others...
iGlass USA inc Business Model: B to B to C
iGlass USA inc currently focus on corporation with business partners, i.e., Carrier, Mobile Phone Giant, Consumer Electronics Giant, Gaming Company, Airlines, Electrical Car Companies, etc., on bringing iGlass ultra-high-image-quality portable display core tech to massive consumer market.
iGlass USA inc Revenue sources: NRE + License fee
In this 1.4 million people watched video produced in 06/2018, Linus Tech Tips provided a detailed introduction on iGlass USA's technology and its performance.
