Club Fitness N.Y. Brings Home Ninth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Astoria health and fitness club receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards.

Our mission is to affordably restore quality and zest for life while preserving total fitness.” — Paul Calamaras

ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Club Fitness N.Y. has made a name for itself by always focusing on customers and providing them an outstanding experience every time. For its efforts, the fitness club recently earned its ninth consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction Winners of the Talk Awards are based on The Stirling Center for Excellence’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.Club Fitness N.Y. is a wellness, health and fitness facility combining state-of-the-art equipment and enriching amenities. The resort-style club encompasses more than 40,000 square feet on four floors with free parking for members.The goal is to help members reach their fitness goals in style, with amenities such as a strength-training floor, four separate cardio areas, an organic café, a day spa, and an interactive game room/childcare facility. Spa-like locker rooms feature lounge areas, steam rooms, saunas and Jacuzzis. The club’s staff includes fitness trainers, aestheticians and massage therapists, all of whom are professionally certified and dedicated to helping members.“Our facility offers amenities, services and a professional staff to help you achieve balance in the modern world,” says Club Manager Paul Calamaras. “Our mission is to affordably restore quality and zest for life while preserving total fitness.”With nine consecutive Talk Awards to its credit, Club Fitness N.Y. has served its members well and earned a reputation for excellent customer service. Clients can’t speak highly enough about their experiences at the gym.“For me it is now a second home,” says Brett D. “Spacious, lots of equipment and weights, friendly staff, clean and a great vibe. Even fellow gym-goers are friendly and chill. I live in uptown Manhattan but make the trip because it’s exactly what you would want a gym to be. I love it.”“Hands down best gym in Astoria!” says Amanda C. “Four floors of equipment plus spin studio plus dance studio and boxing ring. Super clean! Newest equipment always rotating in! The atmosphere and members have created a welcoming community to those who want to reach fitness goals. Variety of classes and trainers.”Club Fitness N.Y. is located at 31-11 Broadway in Astoria. For more information, call 718-545-0004 or go online to http://www.clubfitnessny.com/ . Visit the club’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/club-fitness-ny About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



