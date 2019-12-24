Russian industrial enterprises actively contributing to Gazprom’s goals

Release December 24, 2019, 19:15

Economic effect from Gazprom's import substitution efforts in 2016–2018 is estimated at RUB 20.7 billion.

Full range of key equipment created for operating offshore fields.

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information about the engagement of Russian industrial and machine-building enterprises in the implementation of the Company's strategic goals.

Gazprom is actively employing various organizational mechanisms to enhance its cooperation with domestic enterprises. These mechanisms include long-term contracts with manufacturers for batch production, supply and maintenance of hi-tech equipment; roadmaps signed with Russian regions to increase involvement of local enterprises; agreements and cooperation programs with leading metal and pipe companies, state-run corporations and the military-industrial complex. In total, Gazprom signed more than 60 instruments of this kind.

It was pointed out at the meeting that the systematic steps Gazprom has made in this direction are producing comprehensive results. The Company is further improving its operational efficiency: the economic effect from the import-substituting technologies, equipment and materials applied at the Gazprom Group's facilities in 2016–2018 is estimated at RUB 20.7 billion. In addition to that, the investments made by Russian companies in upgrading and creating new production facilities have already reached RUB 17.8 billion under long-term contracts with Gazprom alone.

Among the results of the steps taken is the creation of the first domestic equipment prototypes for subsea hydrocarbon production systems through joint efforts of Gazprom, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, research institutes and machine-building enterprises. A full range of the key equipment for operating offshore fields was presented at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in October 2019.