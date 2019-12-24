Robotics System Integration Market to Reach US$73 bn by 2025 as New Designs have Larger Reach and Payload Capacity

Robotics System Integration Market

This report focuses on the global Robotics System Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QY Research recently published a report titled, “Global Robotics System Integration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. According to the report, global revenue for robotics system integration was valued at US$37 bn in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue worth US$73 bn by end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 9.88% between 2019 and 2025.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1339651/global-robotics-system- integration-marketFactors like Production Efficiency and Optimization of Costs to Drive MarketEconomies all around the world are adopting automation in their day-to-day tasks in order to enable production efficiency and optimization of costs. Robotics system integration is easy to work with in comparison to collaborative robots as they are faster, more accuracy, and have larger reach and payload capacity, making them optimal choice in several industries. Their applications include assembly, robotic material handling, picking & packaging, palletizing, vision inspection, welding, machine tending, press tending and part transfer. There is a strong demand for robots in industries as they can be used to perform hazardous, repetitive, and monotonous tasks. Their advanced software, force/torque sensors, and end-effectors, easier programming and deployment allows them efficient performance.Additionally, the demand from SMEs are also a major factor that is propelling market growth. SMEs demand for lighter and low-cost robots, which can be programmed easily unlike the large production companies that have continuous production lines.Food, Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals Segment to Boost MarketThe application of robotics system integration is expected to observe a significant growth in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries as they are increasingly option for machines to avoid human errors and cross contamination.High Cost of Labor in North America to Boosts Regional MarketNorth America is one of the leading regional market due technological advanced outlook towards manufacturing industries. This market will also be fuelled by the high labour cost and presence of major manufacturers.Manufacturers to Focus on Lower Energy Consumption and Efficient ProcessFANUC recently released an injection moulding machine, specifically designed for medical and pharmaceutical markets. ROBOSHOT has lower energy consumption and flawless injection moulding quality. The machine comes with stability, repeatability, and process reliability. The injection moulding machine also operates with features including efficient energy, recovery control, reliable torque plasticise control, backflow monitor, and highly efficient AI mould/ejector protection. This machine is designed to giver high-end process performance and product quality.The key players covered in this study includes FANUC, Dongfang Precision Science & Technology, Motoman Robotics, STEP, CSG Smart Science, Siasun, HGZN, Genesis Systems Group, ZHIYUN, Shanghai Kelai Mechatronics, RobotWorx, SVIA (ABB), Tigerweld, Geku Automation, Motion Controls, Robotics, SIERT, Midwest Engineered Systems, Dynamic Automation, and others.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 3,900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b70817124514b88a88c37475e8af2e03, 0,1,Global-Robotics-System-Integration-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast



