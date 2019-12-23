Call for Papers: Economic Integration and Growth

The Bank Al-Maghrib, the International Monetary Fund, and the IMF Economic Review are inviting paper submissions for their joint conference on “Economic Integration and Growth” to be held in Rabat, Morocco on June 29-30, 2020.

This conference will focus on the linkages between trade and financial integration, and economic growth. Rising barriers to trade and, large and volatile capital flows limit many countries’ abilities to reap the potential benefits of globalization and map a path to sustainable growth. Against this backdrop, this conference aims to assemble an outstanding set of academic contributions on topics related to the key challenges of globalization facing emerging market and developing economies.

The conference organizers seek both theoretical and empirical research contributions on a broad set of topics that are of central importance to these economies. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following:

Financial integration, capital flows, and their role in fostering growth;

Composition of capital flows and implications for development;

Implications of rising trade and financial barriers in the global economy;

Links between trade, productivity and growth;

FDI and integration in global value chains;

Expansion of trade in services;

Policy approaches to mitigate and adapt to climate change in developing economies;

Distributional effects of market integration, including effects on gender and regional inequality

Please send submissions in Adobe PDF format to: IMFERSummer2020@imf.org. Selected papers will be considered for publication in a special issue of the IMF Economic Review. Along with your submission, please indicate whether you also want to contribute to this issue. Papers that are not being submitted to the Review are also welcome.

Deadline for submissions is March 1, 2020 . Authors of accepted papers will be notified by April 1. Preference will be given to finished papers. The conference sponsors will fund travel and accommodation expenses for speakers (one per paper) and discussants.

Organizing Committee:

Emine Boz (IMF and Co-Editor, IMF Economic Review)

Shawn Cole (Harvard Business School and Guest Editor, IMF Economic Review)

Abdessamad Saidi (Bank Al-Maghrib)

Mohamed Taamouti (Bank Al-Maghrib)

Silvana Tenreyro (London School of Economics and Guest Editor, IMF Economic Review)

Linda Tesar (University of Michigan and Editor, IMF Economic Review)

IMF Conference Coordinators:

Tracey Lookadoo and Ariana Tayebi