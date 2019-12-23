Five Takeaways from Democratic Republic of the Congo's IMF Program

A group of children in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo. The country is committed to fostering inclusive growth, including the provision of free basic education (photo:Alphorom/iStockphoto)

December 23, 2019

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s fragile economy faces many long-standing challenges and remains highly vulnerable to shocks. To help the country strengthen its economy, the IMF has just approved a loan under its Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) combined with a Staff-Monitored Program until May 2020.

The IMF’s loan valued at about $368 million supports the government’s efforts to restore economic stability and improvements in governance and transparency. Here are five key points about the new IMF operation in support of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fast Facts Real GDP (2019 projected): 4.3%

Per capita income: $470

Population): 97.879 million

Date of Membership: : September 28, 1963