AKVIS Announce Xmas Release of AliveColors Image Editor

AKVIS announces the update of the AliveColors image editor. The new version offers the enhanced History Brush, new Christmas shapes, and other changes.

PERM, RUSSIA, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AliveColors is powerful and versatile image editing software for Windows and Mac tailored to meet the needs of both professional and keen amateur photographers. AliveColors lets users edit, retouch, and enhance digital photos in a fun and cost-effective way. This product is an all-in-one solution for photo optimization, image stylization, graphics design, and much more.

A huge advantage of the program is a collection of built-in AKVIS plugins that come with the photo editor and extend its functionality. AliveColors also provides support for third-party plug-ins: Corel ParticleShop, Auto FX Software, Topaz Labs, Nik Collection, Imagenomic, and Exposure Software plugins; as well as for the other native AKVIS plugins not included in the program.

Professionals will appreciate a wide range of customizable tools and effects, compatibility with pressure sensitive graphics tablets, and support for the most necessary formats, including SVG, RAW, PSD, HDR, and others.

AliveColors offers the intuitive vector-based interface with support for 4k & 5k displays. The interface is completely configurable to meet the specific customers' preferences, and provides the flexibility to personalize a workflow.

The recent version brings new features and improvements. The History Brush tool has been enhanced and now allows users to freely choose any state of history and return to any state of a selected part of an image. The new options make image processing even more precise and efficient.

The Library of the Standard Brushes includes new festive shapes and textures inspired by Christmas. With the AliveColors tools, it's easy to create a joyful Christmas card, prepare unique designs, or add custom frames to holiday photos.

Three built-in plugins have been updated: Enhancer, HDRFactory, and Noise Buster. These tools use intelligent image enhancement algorithms and improve the quality of photos in a quick yet professional way.

Besides, the new version provides the optimized performance for simultaneous processing of multiple files in different tabs, and a series of other improvements and bug fixes.

AliveColors is now available in Spanish! The program UI is currently available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Russian.

The image editor is available for download at alivecolors.com. The trial version is fully functional for 10 days.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).

AliveColors comes in Free, Home ($ 49), and Pro ($ 160) versions, with differing levels of functionality. Users have a choice between lifetime licenses and subscription options. For more information visit alivecolors.com.



AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and plugins for photo and video editors, available in versions for Windows and Mac.



