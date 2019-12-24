Relax, Rejuvenate & Feel Beautiful in Calgary

K-Pop Secret Beauty Studio Calgary Holiday Party Makeover Event December 2019

K-Pop Secret Beauty Studio in Calgary is Excited to Announce Holiday Party, Makeover Event for Pretty Women on Dec 27, 30 and 31

Our vision is to provide you with signature nail services, eyelash extensions, relaxing body & feet massage, and sensational skin rejuvenation beauty treatments to help you look and feel your best.” — Katie Popiel, Owner

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release, K-Pop, a leading contemporary Korean wellness & beauty studio located in Calgary, is delighted to invite out the pretty women for a complete makeover during this festive season.

A Holiday Party Makeover Event will take place between 11 AM- 5 PM on Dec 27th, 30th, and 31st. Interested participants will be glad to know that there are going to be two different sessions of makeup lessons for only $40 or full makeup/hair services for only $120.

The Makeover event comes at the holiday time with incredible savings offering a discount of up to $30. In Calgary, K-Pop Beauty Studio provides a wide range of wellness and beauty treatments such as relaxing massage, eyelash extension, and gel nail design, and much more to make women look and feel stunning and healthy.

Fueled with the passion to provide friendly, high-quality, luxurious, and personalized services as well as top-of-the-line Korean cosmetics and beauty products for each one of their clients, their ultimate goal is to make their client feel happy, relaxed and look gorgeous.

Every woman is special, and she should take out time to pamper herself, and hence this event comes at a fantastic time, just in time for the Christmas holidays and New Year celebrations.

K-Pop Secret Beauty Studio Inc. provides a wide variety of Swedish massage, therapeutic massage, or a simple but relaxing feet massage. Their trained therapeutic experts listen with their hands and hearts. They understand that in this world of hustle and bustle, how the right massage technique can help our clients to get relaxed muscles and a natural radiant face. Their one-hour essential full-body Swedish massage is often extended to an hour and a half for a delightful relaxation as per their clients’ demand.

Apart from relaxing massages, they are also known for their highly-rated professional eyelash extension studio in Calgary. Their well-trained lash artists give eyelashes the desired look and enhance the thickness, length, and curliness of natural eyelashes. They adore their clients and want to treat them right; hence they use natural fiber instead of traditional synthetic in eyelashes extension.

They also understand how desirable the Korean gel nail design among young ladies is! Hence, they offer nail design as plain inset images or as intricate as tartan designs on nails. So, women living in downtown Calgary and nearby areas such as Westmont, Hill Hurst, or Sunnyside can take advantage of this Korean nail care service at the beauty studio.

Apart from this, they have expertise in many other beauty and wellness services with a focus on Korean beauty products.

You can also take advantage of their new free rewards program, K- Club. As their client, you can join it and win a trip to a beach destination for two. Visit their beautiful studio to relax, rejuvenate, refresh, and feel beautiful. Acquire a classic or trendy elegant look.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the Upcoming Event and book your appointment by calling at (403) 719-5767 or visit their website https://www.k-popsecret.com/.

