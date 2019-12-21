Gazprom and Sinopec discuss potential avenues for cooperation
Release
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Li Yong, Vice President of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), took place today in St. Petersburg.
The parties discussed their potential areas of cooperation.
Information Directorate, Gazprom
|
Contacts for media
+7 812 609-34-05 +7 812 609-34-31 +7 812 609-34-27
|
Contacts for investors
+7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.