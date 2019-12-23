Leading Long Island Based Mortgage Lender Expanding in 2020 Under Direction of VP Michael Cabales

Michael Cabales ICG Home ICG Home

Top ranked mortgage Lender International Capital Group (ICG Home), has hired 21 new Loan Officers and veteran processors to support expansion.

With mortgage rates near historic lows, new loan limits, and alternative lending programs, the timing is perfect to launch for 2020” — Marie Dionisio VP. of Operations

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intercontinental Capital Group (ICG Home), a Consumer Advocate Top Ranked Mortgage Lender of 2019, is expanding in 2020 under the leadership of VP Michael Cabales and his growing team.The Melville, NY office has begun the expansion process by hiring 21 seasoned loan officers this month alone. Along with the expansion of its sales department, Team Cabales has also hired 3 veteran mortgage processors to support the increased need for production by the new sales staff.“We are excited to add this new collection of talented mortgage bankers to Team Cabales. Their successful track records, and knowledge of the mortgage industry, will support our expansion across local and national markets,” said Cabales of his new team members.The new team will lead the growth of ICG Home residential mortgage lending division in 2020, with a focus on Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, Non QM, and Reverse Mortgage loan programs. ICG Home has seen overwhelming success in 2019, and has invested in its infrastructure for its growth in 2020. They will continue leveraging their direct to consumer marketing efforts and existing relationships to provide superior service to customers in the new year.“I am excited to experience the results of our superstar sales team, and can’t wait to accomplish our first quarter goals in 2020,” said Cabales.ABOUT MICHAEL CABALESMichael has over 13 years of experience in the mortgage industry. As an originator he has helped hundreds of clients purchase homes and refinance mortgages through FHA, Conventional, 203K Renovations, HomeStyle Loans, VA loan and Reverse Mortgages. Michael understands the mortgage process from beginning to end and makes sure he is attentive to his clients from the application process to the closing table.As a manager Michael leads his sales team in a cohesive unit consistently surpassing personal as well as company goals. He does this by focusing on education, training and growth of his team. Accompanied by a work ethic second to none, passion and a drive for success, Michael is poised to lead and grow ICG Home in the years to come.Michael is a graduate of Stetson University where he played division 1 college baseball.ABOUT ICG HOMEIntercontinental Capital Group, Inc. (ICG Home) is a direct lending mortgage bank specializing in home financing for one to four family residential properties. ICG Home is licensed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a Title II Mortgagee to be able to offer government insured Federal Housing Administration Home Loans as well as standard Conventional Financing for its clients.ICG Home also utilizes the latest technological advancements to allow clients to move through the loan process at their own pace. Every loan applicant has the ability to log into an Electronic Loan Center to monitor the progress of their application, receive and sign electronic disclosures, and upload requested documentation.ICG Home is comprised of an ambitious, eager, and diverse workforce who is dedicated to custom fit home financing to suit the individual needs of our clients. Whether you are looking to purchase a new home or refinance, your existing property ICG Home offers both fixed rate and adjustable rate programs that can help make your dreams a reality.For more information visit Michael Cabales on Facebook and ICG Home .

Michael trainng new loan officers about the Reverse mortgage program.



