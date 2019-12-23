IGnation Inc. Announces the Availability of its Platform for Developing Instagram Influencers

IGnation.me is your Instagram Growth Strategy for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, IGnation Inc. announced the release of its platform that enables any user to both become a social media influencer and organically grow their fan base and engagement on Instagram. Instagram growth today is often only achievable by purchasing fake traffic in the form of bots. However, due to improvements in Instagram’s algorithms through the use of artificial intelligence, fake bot traffic is being eliminated at an increasing pace. Users who have purchased bot traffic in the past are experiencing a rapid decline in likes and followers statistics as bot traffic is eliminated throughout the Instagram userbase. In addition to banning bots, Instagram has also taken measures to punish users who have purchased such traffic with banning or “shadow banning” those users. Shadow banning is a procedure by which an Instagram user is effectively banned from receiving organic engagement for an undisclosed period of time, and most often, without that user’s knowledge.The IGnation platform aims to solve these issues for both users and Instagram alike. Its secure influencer ecosystem allows IGnation members to boost their engagement with other real people and with security features that ensure compliance with Instagram algorithms. This means that aspiring social media influencers can grow their real fanbase to become influencers, and existing influencers have a new fanbase to tap into for monetization. More importantly, Instagram fans can eliminate the social worry of a ban, deletion or sudden loss of followers, likes and comments. The IGnation platform does not trigger Instagram algorithmic deletion because it was designed with users’ privacy top of mind, meaning that IGnation users do not provide their Instagram password, account information or any of their data to IGnation; all you need is your name and email address to join. That said, the IGnation community is by invitation only, meaning that a referral from a current member is required to join IGnation.“Everyone from influencers to brands and even aspiring social media influencers can now boost the ROI of their Instagram strategies in 2020 and thereafter by simply using the IGnation platform.” said Andrew Krynin, CEO and founder of IGnation. “This is the first platform of its kind, and are we excited for this launch and the subsequent rollouts to this platform in 2020.”Social media influencer marketing is a big business in the United States for brands and influencers alike. Companies will spend an estimated $8 billion on social media marketing in 2019 alone, with Instagram as the leading platform and a reported 79% of brands tapping Instagram influencer campaigns, according to Business Insider IGnation aims to solve many of the inherent vulnerabilities in the influencer marketing sector. The careers of Instagram influencers rely on delivering honest engagement, and brands will only continue utilizing this marketing strategy so long as real results are achieved from hiring influencers. IGnation hopes to be the tool for influencers and aspiring influencers to improve their real statistics immediately and monetize their social media platform while Instagram remains a popular source for brand marketing.More about IGnation Inc.IGnation is headquartered in San Jose, CA. with operations worldwide. Visit www.ignation.me for more information. If you would like to become a member of the IGnation community, or for press inquiries, reach out to pr@curateadvise.com.



