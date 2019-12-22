Emergency Locksmith Brighton Presently Offering around the clock services

Locksmith Brighton Emergency Locksmith Brighton

Providing maximum security for everyone

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency Locksmith Brighton company has today began offering 24-hour services to its customers. This will take effect immediately in all Emergency Locksmith centers around the metropolis. Customers are now guaranteed of been attended to anytime there is an emergency.“This is an opportunity for us to show Brighton and other cities that we got their back anytime any day. Their security issues are been handled by a Master Locksmith. Customers can’t be any happier. They know a professional will be at their beck and call anytime any day,” says Alex Welsh CEO Emergency Locksmith Brighton – AW Locksmiths.Emergency Locksmith Brighton is a dependable and well known small company. They provide automatic or arithmetical locks that increase the security level of houses. These digital locks remove the conventional method of unlocking doors with keys. Rather doors are opened by inputting passwords and codes. They also work on manual locks. Emergency Lock Smith handles all types of door lock issues. From the opening, servicing, removing and fixing of locks.“I had an issue with my lock and had to find someone fast. I generally only choose tradesmen based on reviews and this one came up with the best. I called Alex who came out to view the lock and provided me with two options, he was able to give speedy quotes and recommendations which made it easy for me to choose the best option. Alex ordered and fitted the new part within 24hrs of the first call out. So I am extremely pleased with the service and workmanship. I thought the price was fair, and the overall experience of dealing with Alex was awesome!” notes Suriya B.Emergency Locksmith Brighton is available 24/7. Don’t hesitate to reach out when a lock issue arises.About The City Locksmith BrightonAlex started his career as a locksmith when he left education at 18. As there were no NVQ levels or college courses on locksmithing, Alex gained an apprenticeship with a local locksmith in Brighton. Alex studied ‘on the bench’ for 2 years, servicing locks, cutting keys, creating master suites for large office buildings, re-keying old locks, etc.After many years working for local locksmith companies, Alex decided to form his own small company, AW Master Locksmiths, offering local residents and businesses a reliable mobile locksmith service.In 2016 Alex decided to expand the business and attend an intense auto locksmith course by one of the best training academies in the country.The City Locksmith Brighton now continues to offer the best security advice and back it up with skill and integrity.

Picking Open A Union Cylinder in 30 Seconds!



