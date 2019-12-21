HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to South Calgary

Local business professional Sean Logan brings established home inspection brand to the South Calgary region

CALGERY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in South Calgary owned by Sean Logan.Logan brings decades of relevant experience to his new business, with 20 years experience as a real estate investor and developer, as well as more than a decade of property management experience and additional professional experience as a marketing account executive.“I have been involved in the Calgary real estate market for over 20 years and have extensive experience in managing and developing several investment properties,” Logan said. “This experience gives me the skills and knowledge to help my clients make the most informed purchasing decision with the best-in-class Housemaster Home Inspection experience.”Logan’s office is based in Calgary and primarily services South Calgary and surrounding areas, including Okotoks, Heritage Pointe, Cranston and neighboring communities. HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re thrilled that Sean joined our franchise family and are excited for what’s in store as he builds his business,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “He is a prime example of what we look for in franchise owners: He is dedicated to quality, he is knowledgeable, and someone who excels at building relationships with people.”For more information, contact Sean Logan at sean.logan@housemaster.com or call 403-229-3733.About HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



