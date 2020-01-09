AskTheLawyers.com™ Interviews Attorney Trent Shuping About The Dangers Associated With Heating Pads

Attorney Trent Shuping

Attorney Trent Shuping, from the Warshauer Law Group, in Atlanta, discussed the dangers of heating pads in a recent video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™.

The heat from the heating pad itself is able to produce very, very serious burns in the users, particularly if they're exposed to it over a period of time.” — Trent Shuping

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Trent Shuping, from the Warshauer Law Group, in Atlanta, discussed the dangers of heating pads in a recent video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™.Many users of heating pads have reported sustaining serious injuries from defective heating pads. According to the University of Utah Health, heating pads pose a big risk to the elderly and geriatric populations. They can also cause severe injuries to users who are using medication or who fall asleep while using them. Due to the fact that a heating pad can get up to 120 degrees or higher, there is a possibility that a user could suffer from a third-degree burn if the heating pad is applied to the same place for an extended period of time. People with skin that is thinner or frailer, like the elderly, are more susceptible to burning.When asked about the problems that could arise from using a heating pad, attorney Trent Shuping explains that "The heat from the heating pad itself is able to produce very, very serious burns in the users, particularly if they're exposed to it over a period of time. The experience is the same as your crock-pot slowly burning a piece of meat. The same thing happens to your skin. Some of these heating pads are capable of just cooking users as if they were in a crock-pot."If these burns or injuries happen because of the heating pad, who is liable?"It's always going to depend on the specifics of each case but, in most of the 50 states, there is a law that covers product liability," Shuping said. "Generally speaking, the manufacturers can be responsible for the products they put out into the market that are either manufactured defectively or that don't carry appropriate warnings."One of the possible causes of the heating pad malfunction could be the result of poor manufacturing, causing it to get hotter than it was designed to get, leading to the user being injured. Most users don't realize that a heating pad is actually a medical device capable of producing catastrophic injury and perhaps even fatal burns.A partner at the Warshauer Law Group since 2013, Trent Shuping has taken cases to trial in state and federal courts throughout Georgia on behalf of clients injured by the carelessness of others. To learn more, contact Trent Shuping directly by calling 888-981-5602 and visiting his profile at AskTheLawyers.com™

Burned By a Heating Pad - What are My Legal Rights?



