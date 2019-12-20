Economy Weekly: Week of December 16, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “‘We do believe that manufacturing is in a recession,’ said Sarah Crane, an economist at Moody’s Analytics. ‘That is almost always going to have a disproportionately large impact on the Midwest.’” - Sarah Crane [New York Times, 12/19/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: “The global economy has steadied in recent months, although global growth is expected to slow to 3% for 2019—the lowest rate since the economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund said in October. The IMF expects improvement next year, estimating 2020 global growth at 3.4%.” [The Wall Street Journal, 12/19/19 ]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED