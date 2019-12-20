Alternative Petroleum Technologies Announces Appointment of Distribution Partner for Mainland China

There is no doubt that Sulfex™ is a leap in the development, which has injected new vitality into the low-cost desulfurization for global eco-friendly refining.” — MICAVA CEO and President, Yu Chenghai

RENO, NV, U.S.A., December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Petroleum Technologies Holdings Corp. ("APT") has signed a sales and marketing distribution agreement with MICAVA International Corp. The distribution agreement covers the sales territory of Mainland China for the full range of APT technologies including its unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process.“MICAVA has been keeping good communication with APT for several years. We admire the innovation ability of APT’s researchers and witness their scientific research achievements. There is no doubt that Sulfex™ is a leap in the development, which has injected new vitality into the low-cost desulfurization for global eco-friendly refining. We are honoured to be the partner of APT, and we believe that APT and Micava can make contribution to the technological progress of China users through both parties’ efforts” stated MICAVA CEO and President, Yu Chenghai.“I was delighted to meet CEO Yu at APT’s Reno facilities. His enthusiasm for our technology and how it will benefit his customers in China coupled with his energy and business experience assured me that MICAVA and APT will have a profitable relationship.” Jack Carter, APT Director.MICAVA International Corp. is a global innovation-driven company specialized in providing integrated solutions for environmental protection, industrial equipment management, and municipal infrastructure construction. The MICAVA group of companies have spent the past decade building their technical resources system and solutions to support their clients in Mainland China and have established extensive strategic cooperation relationships with hundreds of well-known companies and organizations around the world to provide their clients with the most advanced solutions.“After a number of visits to APT’s Reno facility, including with an end-user and after successful desulfurization of Chinese end-user samples, we are thrilled that MICAVA has agreed to partner with APT to bring APT’s pollution reducing technologies to the China market.” stated APT Director, Steve Stevanovich.In order to sustain economic growth while reversing its adverse impact on the environment, the Chinese government has been pushing ahead with its green tech policies and spending over the last few years. APT's technologies will enable its end users in Mainland China to swiftly and economically decrease emissions and meet current as well as future regulatory requirements with regards to emissions.APT's unique, patented, cost-saving Sulfex™ desulfurization process uses liquids, in a low pressure and low-temperature environment to achieve distillate fuel sulfur levels less than 10 ppm and produces a finished fuel ready for use. APT's Sulfex™ process is operationally much simpler than the HDS system currently used at refiners to desulfurize distillate fuels, making it considerably less expensive and much safer to use. The process has been independently validated by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs ( www.anl.gov ) and the initial mass balance of the plant has also been reviewed and confirmed by a global engineering firm.APT's proprietary Emulsion technologies create stable mixtures of emulsified fuels, which contain varying percentages of water content. The emulsion technology can be applied to various base fuels in combination with water, creating a wide array of pollution reducing fuels. These fuels reduce both oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) pollution created during the combustion process. APT's Diesel Oil Emulsions (DOE) has proven significant emission benefits over diesel and significant advantages over "alternative fuels" because its use requires no engine modifications, uses existing diesel fuel oil infrastructure, and requires virtually no re-training of personnel.About Alternative Petroleum Technologies, Inc.Alternative Petroleum Technologies (APT) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With more than 100 worldwide patents and patent applications, APT is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.Using its protected technologies, APT has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:• Remove as much as 99.9% reductions of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.For more information, please contact APT at info@altpetrol.com or by phone at +1 775 409 3951 or visit us online at www.altpetrol.com



