House Democrats Uphold the Constitution, Legislate For The People
This week, the House voted to impeach the President of the United States. This was a sad moment for our country, but the President’s actions left the House no choice. Democrats did not rush to judgement on this decision; it wasn’t until witness after witness provided testimony that the President abused his power for personal political gain that the House was forced to act and defend our Constitution and democracy.
