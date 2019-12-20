When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes because the products may contain undeclared milk or tree nuts (coconut). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes may contain milk that was not declared on the package label; the product can be identified by the UPC 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020. The Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes may contain milk or coconut that were not declared on the package label; the product can be identified by the UPC 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. Two reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased these products at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CST Saturday through Sunday.