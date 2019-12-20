Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study Reports "Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" has been Added.

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market 2019-2025

Introduction:

Rapidly Rising Data Traffic in Developing Countries to Supplement Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Growth

A wireless access point refers to a networking hardware device which allows other wi-fi devices to connect with a wired network. A Wi-Fi access point features radio transmitters and antennae, which aids in the connectivity between devices and the internet or network. The global gigabit Wi-Fi access point market market is estimated to witness sizeable growth through the forecast period. This can be accredited to various factors. Mounting penetration of technological devices across the globe is an impactful trigger for higher adoption of advanced electronic equipment. Further, proliferation in government ingenuities to support a surge in industrialization and digitization in several developing economies has presented several opportunities for the gigabit Wi-Fi access point market growth.

A speedy rise in the data traffic from emerging economies like India has created optimistic outlook towards the adoption of gigabit Wi-Fi access points, in order to augment connectivity and network speed. This, in turn, has created lucrative opportunities for service providers and device providers to capitalize on emerging business prospects from these nations. For instance, the Government in India has launched the Digital India Program, where governments of respective regions within the country have aimed at supplying internet access across the country.

On the other hand, the commercial and industrial sectors are other massive consumers of internet services for several applications ranging from data sharing to operational management, among other business procedures. Market vendors in wireless access point market are estimated to benefit from high-speed connectivity for conducting day to day business activities. Moreover, emergence of cloud-based comprehensive business management solutions and the trend of BYOD in several end-user sectors has proliferated the deployment of gigabit Wi-Fi access point, supplementing the market growth.

Analysis of Important Key Players: Aerohive, Aruba, Cisco, D-Link, Ruckus, TP-Link, Zebra, Fortinet, Net gear and more

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the global gigabit Wi-Fi access point market, as studied in the report, has revealed hidden trends which are bound to influence the decision-making of the audience to this report. Such segmentation has been carried out based on type, application, and region. By type, the global gigabit Wi-Fi access point market is segmented into wireless access points and wireless LAN controllers. By application, the global gigabit Wi-Fi access point market is segmented into residential and commercial/industrial. Among these segments, the commercial/industrial segment is projected to garner the largest share of the market. This can be owed to the surmounting number of organizations deploying gigabit Wi-Fi access points, in comparison to demand for the same from the residential sector.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global gigabit Wi-Fi access point market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. North America is segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe is segmented into the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into Philippines, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. South America is studied for the segments of Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil. The Middle East & Africa’s market is segmented further into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.

