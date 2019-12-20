First Midwest Honored for Outstanding Corporate Board Diversity

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) today announced it has received two recognitions for its commitment to board-level diversity.

First Midwest was recently honored by 2020 Women on Boards, a national campaign committed to raising the percentage of women on corporate boards, for having at least 20 percent of its board consist of female directors.

First Midwest’s three female board directors—Barbara Boigegrain, Kathryn Hayley and Ellen Rudnick—were also recently named to WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list, which highlights dynamic female leaders serving on corporate boards.

“At First Midwest, we strive to foster inclusion and build a team of colleagues who bring diverse perspectives to work every day to drive momentum for our clients and communities,” said Mike Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Midwest. “We are extremely grateful for the leadership, passion and dedication of our female board members and thank them for their outstanding contributions to our company.”

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

