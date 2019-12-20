ComplianceLine Named the Eighth-Fastest Growing Private Business in Charlotte

Fueled by triple-digit growth, the compliance hotline and software provider was named to the Charlotte Business Journal’s Fast50 list

Today, compliance is more than just focused on protection and budget effectiveness: compliance is culture. People are choosing to put their dollars and trust in companies that align with their values.” — ComplianceLine Co-CEO and Chief Servant Nick Gallo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplianceLine , the premier provider of ethics and compliance solutions for more than 20 years, has been named to The Charlotte Business Journal’s Fast50 . With revenue growth of 166.39% over the past three years, ComplianceLine landed the No. 8 spot in Fast50, which highlights the region’s fastest-growing private companies in and around The Queen City.Anchored by its Issue Intake and Case Management services including essential 24-7 anonymous whistleblower hotline solutions, ComplianceLine serves some of the country’s biggest healthcare and higher education systems, as well as companies in the finance, insurance, nonprofit, telecom and government sectors. The company provides comprehensive case management, exclusion screening, license monitoring and whistleblower hotline solutions, helping leaders protect more than 6 million employees in over 50,000 locations worldwide.ComplianceLine has helped ethics and compliance leaders investigate more than 8.5 million reports, offering employees the industry’s best tools to assist in identifying unethical, illegal and questionable behavior free from fear of retaliation. Customers include AT&T, International Paper, Johns Hopkins University, The University of Kentucky, Pruitt Health and Sutter Health.“We are incredibly proud of our team and a culture that emphasizes continuous improvement and quality over short-term profits, and this recognition is proof that you don’t have to sacrifice growth and success to put your clients first and prioritize their needs,” said Giovanni Gallo, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of ComplianceLine.Businesses in the Fast50 are outpacing the rate of growth in the overall economy, The Charlotte Business Journal noted. With 380% growth, e-commerce analytics and business intelligence software provider Glew landed at the top spot on the Fast50. Other companies that made the list alongside ComplianceLine include Sunlight Financial, AR Workshop Franchising, Quest and Powerhome Solar.ComplianceLine Co-CEO and Chief Servant Nick Gallo said, “Gone are the days where profits over people win, as evidenced by the growing employee and company activism we’re experiencing. And it’s not just a matter of strict compliance policy and risk mitigation. Today, compliance is more than just focused on protection and budget effectiveness: compliance is culture. People are choosing to put their dollars and trust in companies that align with their values. ComplianceLine is committed to enabling companies and leaders who care to best serve their missions, employees and communities.”Fast50 award eligibility included being headquartered in the 16-county region that makes up the Charlotte area and having a minimum revenue of $1 million in 2018. Accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen worked with The Charlotte Business Journal to evaluate nominees’ financial statements. For more information visit https://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte/fast-50 About ComplianceLineComplianceLine supports caring leaders around the world with effective services to identify concerning issues and gain actionable clarity with thoughtful ethics and compliance solutions that actually work. By putting clients’ needs first for over 20 years and prioritizing their objectives through selfless service, ComplianceLine helps to make the world a safer workplace through administrative automation, expert human services, and insightful analytics. Focused intently on helping responsible compliance and HR professionals achieve more and protect their people, culture, and their reputation, ComplianceLine’s team of trained, tenured, and caring compliance professionals help leaders of over 6,000,000 employees protect their organizations and achieve their missions. Learn more about ComplianceLine at www.complianceline.com , on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/complianceline/ , and on the ComplianceLine Insights Blog at https://complianceline.com/resources/



